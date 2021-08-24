Health
Alabama Doctor Reveals The Truth About Pregnant Women With Severe COVID
Dr. Akira SabramaniamA maternal-fetal medicine expert at the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital said she had never seen anything like she had recently seen in a pregnant woman in the ICU because of COVID-19.
Subramaniam said The Daily Beast Her hospital admitted more than 39 pregnant women with COVID-19 last month. In total, 10 of those women were sent to the intensive care unit and 7 were ventilated.
In a normal week, ICU has one or two women.
She said recently The Daily Beast The surge in COVID-19 makes it difficult to treat pregnant women, as pregnant women often have to make decisions that require full communication.
“It’s really hard to talk to a patient who is using a high flow nasal cannula and has difficulty breathing.” So what do you want us to do when you put this tube down your throat? mosquito? Want to have a Caesarean section to save your baby? It may hurt you, you may die. … Are we focusing on you? Do we focus on babies? “ She asked.
“Often these women are intubated, so they are doing it urgently with two doctors before they put the tube in their throat, or with the consent of their partner. I can’t imagine how scary it is to wake up. You had a baby and didn’t understand what it was like. Sounds scary, but that’s what’s happening. “
Subramaniam said The Daily Beast All pregnant women in the ICU must not be vaccinated. So she recommends that all pregnant women be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine to avoid such a horrifying reality.
NS Centers for Disease Control and Prevention As I wrote, on August 11th, I said that all pregnant women should be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Dezalet News..
“Vaccines are safer and more effective, face highly infectious delta mutations, and have serious consequences for COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant women, so increasing vaccination is more than ever. It’s urgent. ” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky Said in a statement.
The CDC has announced that hospitals are witnessing a surge in unvaccinated pregnant women. A delta variant of coronavirus.
Pregnant women are often at increased risk of severe coronavirus illness, as seen throughout the pandemic. Associated Press.. Serious complications include stillbirth and miscarriage.
And the vaccine doesn’t seem to cause any major problems. According to CDC data, 2,500 women did not increase their risk of miscarriage after a single dose of Pfizer or Modena COVID-19 vaccine by the 20th week of pregnancy. Associated Press..
Dr. Anthony Fauci, The director of the National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases recently said NBC News “Today” Show Pregnant women also need to take COVID-19 shots to stay safe.
“When an unvaccinated pregnant woman becomes infected with COVID-19, she faces serious problems.” Fauci said. “There is no doubt that we had to switch our recommendations from” could “to” should. ” “
Sources
2/ https://www.deseret.com/coronavirus/2021/8/24/22637908/alabama-doctor-pregnant-women-severe-covid
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
