The next pandemic will occur “by 2080 at the latest”.





A pandemic comparable to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis is likely to occur by 2080, perhaps much earlier, as suggested by a newly published analysis. NS study “I examined the scale and frequency of Outbreak of illness Dating back to 1600, including plague, smallpox, cholera, typhus, and the new influenza virus. ” Telegraph.. Research has revealed patterns that suggest that the next pandemic will occur within the next 59 years. In other words, “People under the age of 24 almost certainly need to survive. Another huge health disasterThe newspaper continued. And the incidence of such outbreaks “means that they are speeding up and are more likely to survive.” Research co-author Gabriel Catul, a professor of hydrology and microscale meteorology at Duke University in North Carolina, said: Carolina. “This impression is wrong. There could be another 100 years of flooding next year.” Indeed, “in the last 50 years, we have seen an increase in the levels of new pathogens that spread through humans.” ScienceAlert.. “Sars-CoV-2 is the most obvious example, but even in the last few decades there have been swine flu, bird flu, Ebola and many other symptoms.” New studies suggest that “population growth, changes in the food system, environmental degradation, and more frequent contact between humans and sick animals” have increased the risk of outbreaks, Telegraph added. A team of researchers from the United States and Italy said, “This finding, along with recent estimates of the increased incidence of disease from environmental change-related animal reservoirs, could observe a pandemic similar to Covid-19. Is high (likely to experience it in a lifetime), currently about 38%), which could double in the coming decades. “ Their findings, published in the minutes of the National Academy of Sciences, also show that a pandemic that can eliminate all lives is likely to occur within the next 12,000 years. But on the bright side, “If you play the card correctly, Our response and resources to Covid-19 According to ScienceAlert, “we can prepare for the next outbreak.” “The most important point is that outbreaks like the Covid-19 and the Spanish flu are relatively prone,” said Dr. William Pan, an associate professor of global environmental health at Duke University, who co-authored the study. Stated. “This sets a research agenda for early response to disease outbreaks, building capacity for regional and global pandemic monitoring, and understanding why large-scale outbreaks are becoming more common. It shows the importance of that. “Understanding that pandemics are not so uncommon should prioritize efforts to prevent and control them in the future.”

