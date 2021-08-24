95% of Alabama COVID deaths, 90% of unvaccinated cases: ADPH





The overwhelming majority of Alabama COVID cases and deaths were in unvaccinated, according to the latest data from state health authorities. From April 1st to August. 18. 90% of Alabama’s COVID cases were among unvaccinated people. Unvaccinated Alabama accounted for 95% of deaths from COVID in the state. “Current data show that fully vaccinated people infected with COVID-19 are much less likely to get seriously ill, go to the hospital, or die of COVID-19. “ADPH says. “The COVID-19 vaccine is working.” Breakthrough case ADPH data show that out of 118,612 COVID cases from April 1st to August 18th, over 10% (12,099) were completely vaccinated. Of the 1.07 million vaccinated Alabama people, about 1.1% were infected with COVID. Approximately 73% of people in the United States have been vaccinated at least once with the COVID vaccine, but Alabama continues to have the worst vaccination rate in the country, with 37% of adults fully vaccinated. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination. hospitalization As of August 23, there were 2,721 adults and 41 pediatric patients admitted to COVID-19 in Alabama. Of the adult inpatients, 84% were unvaccinated, 4% were partially vaccinated, and 12% were fully vaccinated. The state has 1,536 intensive care units, 1,589 ICU patients, a net deficit of 53 beds, which means patients are being treated in other areas of the hospital.

