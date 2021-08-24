Three mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile virus in Calcasshoe parish





Lake Charles, Louisiana (KPLC)-Although the number of mosquitoes in southwestern Louisiana is below average, West Nile virus activity is increasing. “When a mosquito bites an infected bird or picks up a blood diet from a bird, the virus is in the bird and can infect humans later if it bites a human.” West Nile virus. “There were three pools that were tested positive for West Nile virus.” As an operations manager for mosquito control in the Parish of Kalkashu, Scott Harrington explained that he was notified on Friday afternoon. “Many people ask where they are, but you can’t sample mosquitoes anywhere in Kalkashu, of course, from every small neighborhood or town,” he said. “But you know, we know it’s here now, you know, it’s time to take precautions.” And when it comes to those precautions, he mentions wearing repellents and long trousers. “The number of mosquitoes isn’t that high, but it’s just to remind people. They’re going out in the evening to wear repellents and long pants,” he said. What is another important precaution? Empty the container. “There are empty containers around the house that may be filled with water, trying to avoid mosquito activity as much as possible,” he added. You will also be asked to contact your doctor if you suspect that you have been bitten by a mosquito that carries the West Nile virus. “Many people are asymptomatic when they read about this disease,” he said. “They never show signs. For some people, it’s a more serious illness.” According to Harrington, the positive mosquito pool comes from Culex pipiens, which emerges in the dark. Copyright 2021K PLC. all rights reserved.

