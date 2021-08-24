Stanford University and Santa Clara County Strengthen Protection Against Air Pollution

Stanford University and Santa Clara County are already stepping up efforts to keep communities safe from the threat of fire and air pollution during the historic fire season.

On the Stanford University campus and Santa Clara County, wildfires are very large, as air pollution from wildfires is not uncommon and climate change exacerbates the naturally warm and dry weather. Dixie Fire, which ignited more than a month after a tree fell on a PG & E power line, now It was the second largest fire in California’s history and is still burning.

According to Chrisfield, director of the Stanford Woods Institute and professor of interdisciplinary earth sciences, the link between fire and climate change is undeniable.

“Climate change over the last few decades has increased the area burned by wildfires as the fields have dried and the seasons of wildfires have increased, which is very clear in California and the western region,” Field said. Stated.

According to Field, the impact of warming on the fire season is unpredictable. Climate change does not increase the frequency of wildfires during the fire season, but instead leads to larger fires that can ignite during historically unlikely times.

Within the last few years, wildfires have caused serious air pollution in Santa Clara County.Memorable last year’s sky Developed a shade of orange In many Bay Area counties due to heavy smoke.

Cindy Chavez, supervisor of Santa Clara County work By ensuring that your local fire department is well funded and well equipped, we ensure that the impact of wildfires on her area is minimized. According to Chavez, if there is a wildfire on the west coast, residents “need to confirm. spatheair.org every day. This is a website operated by the Bay Area Air Quality Control District, which provides up-to-date information on the area’s current air quality. ”

By doing so, residents can be assured that the air quality is still clean enough to carry out outdoor activities. However, when air pollution becomes dangerously high, residents “need to stay indoors with their windows closed and run their own air filtration system,” Chavez said. She added that people should avoid intense outdoor activities and avoid driving non-electric vehicles. Because they significantly increase the amount of pollution in the air. ”

Participate in outdoor activities when air pollution is severe UnhealthyAccording to the CDC, especially for people with heart or lung disease. l. Shortness of breath and asthma inflammation are just a few of the symptoms of light exposure to poor air quality.

On the Stanford campus, the risk of fire is very real. According to university spokesperson EJ Miranda, “The university’s main campus covers more than 8,000 acres, many of which are undeveloped, with natural vegetation and open grasslands.”

A fire on Stanford’s land raises serious safety concerns, along with air pollution and many risks to the campus community.

“We understand the threat that wildfires pose to our community, and Stanford University is working to prevent wildfires in response to changing weather conditions, which are increasing in length and severity of the wildfire season in California. We are strengthening, “said Miranda.

Last year, Stanford University moved from wild fire science to environmental planning to revise and update the scope of the 2019 plan drafted by environmental experts to minimize the risk of fire on the Stanford University campus. Up to that point, we have gathered a group of experts in the field of ecology. This initiative was intended to provide vegetation management recommendations and current maintenance plans for Stanford’s land, based on the risk of fire hazards in the wilderness. According to Miranda, the updated wildfire management plan is expected to be completed in September.