Despite protests, most Bucks and Monco hospitals need vaccinations

Dozens of protesters marched outside Doylestown Hospital on Saturday to protest the requirement for employees to be vaccinated with the COVID vaccine, but the hospital remains on its mission to be vaccinated by this fall. increase.

Many other regional hospitals do the same.

“Doylestown Health’s priorities are the health and safety of patients, employees, and the community, including the adoption of proven infection prevention measures, including vaccination to combat the COVID 19 pandemic,” the hospital said on Friday. Said to.

The hospital added that employees must be vaccinated with the COVID vaccine by October 4, “unless appropriate medical or religious tax exemptions are identified.” “This is in line with our overall vaccination policy for other illnesses such as measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis B and the flu.”

Approximately 200 people gathered outside the hospital on Saturday, many with the American flag and signs, saying hospital workers should have the right to decide whether to vaccinate.