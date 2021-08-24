Experts say overweight adults should be screened for diabetes at age 35





About one-third of adults in the United States have high blood sugar levels, a condition called prediabetes that often precedes type 2 diabetes and can progress to full-blown illness. According to Dr. Barry, most people are unaware that they are in a state that does not cause obvious symptoms, which is why screening is essential. Overweight or obesity is the most common type of diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and the most important risk factors for prediabetes. Lifestyle changes such as increased physical activity, eating a healthier diet, and moderate weight loss can prevent the progression from prediabetes to complete diabetes. (Drug treatment is also an option.) Screening usually includes a blood test to determine if your blood sugar (or glucose) is elevated. The Task Force called for reducing the age of initial screening to 35, as the prevalence of type 2 diabetes began to rise. According to the Task Force, screening should be done every three years until the age of 70. Co-authored Dr. Tanzan Moin, an endocrinologist Ancillary editorial The new recommendation said lowering the age of screening is a step in the right direction and is pleased that the guidelines emphasize the importance of detecting prediabetes. “There is more recognition that prediabetes is often a major problem flying under radar,” she said. It is important to detect prediabetes in young adults. This is because if they develop diabetes at a relatively young age, they may live longer with diabetes and are at increased risk of developing complications. Focusing on moderate weight loss, intensive lifestyle interventions, including 150 minutes of physical activity per week, can prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes in obese people with overweight or prediabetes. increase. The drug metformin is also an option, but it is not as beneficial as lifestyle changes. “There is very good evidence that having a person with pre-diabetes do something about the risk can delay the onset of type 2 diabetes,” said Dr. Moin. “The same is true for people with type 2 diabetes. If you find out that you have diabetes, you can get the entire toolbox of what you can offer.”

