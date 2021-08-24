The shortage of regular vaccine muddy students is the beginning of school

Columbus, Ohio-The vaccinations that U.S. schoolchildren need to control severe illnesses such as measles, measles, tetanus, and whooping cough are far behind this year’s schedule and have already been injured by COVID-19. It can lead to further complications in your grade.

This delay was due to last year’s pandemic-related turmoil, which resulted in regular doctor visits, summer, and sports camps where children usually get immunized.

On Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment asked parents to schedule shots that their children might have missed in the last 18 months. Vaccination rates for kindergarten children were lower for almost all illnesses compared to the 2019-2020 school year and below 90% for chickenpox.

“It’s important to stay up to date with existing vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Heather Ross, director of the immunization branch of the State Department of Health, said in a news release. “The last thing we want is an outbreak of any kind, especially if it’s easy to prevent.”

Today, pediatricians and educators are scrambling to prevent backlogs from sending children to school or predisposing them to infectious diseases.

“That’s a big deal,” said Richard Long, executive director of the Learning First Alliance, an educational partnership that launched a public outreach campaign. “Children will get seriously ill this fall. The sad part is almost always preventable.”

The number of non-influenza vaccines ordered and administered through the Federal Children’s Vaccine Program, which covers about half of Americans under the age of 18 and acts as a barometer of national trends, was announced by former President Donald Trump in March 2020. It plummeted after declaring an emergency. A review by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was presented.

A subsequent review of the 10 jurisdictions published in June found that despite doses approaching pre-pandemic levels again last fall, “chasing children who have not been routinely vaccinated. Did not increase to the required level. ” time. “

The full school calculation is still weeks when the grace period that allows unvaccinated children to temporarily attend school begins to elapse across the country.

But the latest COVID-19 surge associated with the Delta variant adds new hurdles — overwhelming clinics and clinics, and even the potential shortage of bottles, syringes, and needles — already tackled. Backlog, health and pharmaceutical experts said to the whirlpool of turmoil and fatigue that people are facing.

Dr. Melinda Wharton, director of the CDC’s Immunization Services Division, said that political rhetoric and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine are also useless.

“Many communities are polarizing vaccines. They either believe or disbelieve vaccines. And we put together many perspectives and problems in an artificial dichotomy.” She said. “It worries me a lot.”

Dr. Sarah “Sally” Goza, former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics, said her practice in Fayetteville, Georgia, was flooded with families who needed to catch up with their shots. As a result, there was a backlog of patients heading to the first day of school in early August.

“In fact, I got a call from another pediatrician patient,” she said. To put them in. “

Experts say some parents are happy because they are skeptical of the vaccine or are exhausted from the pandemic and come from a generation unfamiliar with polio and other illnesses. ..

“You just say that our general public is” tired of thinking about medical problems. ” I want to go on vacation, I want to go out, I want to go to the beach, whatever it is, “Wharton said. “Therefore, vaccination other than COVID does not seem to be a top priority for people.”

The comments section was confused by discussions about the COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandate when the Pennsylvania Department of Health reminded parents to add routine immunizations to their children to the checklist for the new semester last week.