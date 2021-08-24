Covid Booster Jab may only be needed in 40% of at-risk groups – Studies | Vaccines and Immunization





According to preliminary UK data, Covid booster shots may only be needed in about 40% of immunosuppressed people. Researchers have shown an immune response after two doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca or Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to people with a weakened immune system due to the underlying disorder or the medications they are taking for the underlying disorder. I looked it up. Participants in the University of Glasgow-led “Octave” study included patients with cancer, end-stage renal disease, and chronic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. Findings from the first 600 immunodeficient participants employed in this study showed that about 60% of participants had similar antibody responses to healthy individuals about 4 weeks after the second dose. I showed that. Approximately 11% had no antibody response (most of these were people suffering from vasculitis) and the rest had substandard responses, researchers said in their still peer-reviewed reports. I did. “We still don’t know what this antibody response means. We know it’s less than a healthy control, but that means these patients are more vulnerable to Covid-19. I don’t know if it will be done, “said Professor Pam Kearns, Deputy Chief Researcher at the University of Birmingham Institute at the University of Birmingham. Cancer and Genomic Sciences and Cancer Research UK Clinical Trials Unit. “I can speculate that it might be, but I’m not sure, but certainly, booster immune vaccines … give these patients the opportunity to respond better.” A follow-up study of an ongoing octave study could answer the question of whether a third booster vaccine helps some people with no or low antibody responses to initiate a response consistent with healthy people. Researchers said it was expected. Professor Iain McInnes, Principal Investigator at Octave and Vice-Principal at the University of Glasgow, said so far, “Our data suggest that boosters for people with no or low levels of antibody response are very reasonable. I am doing it. “ Researchers do not yet understand from Covid-19 the levels of antibodies needed to protect against particularly serious illness and death, and the levels of other immune system soldiers such as T cells and B cells. In an octave study, researchers found that the T cell response of almost all participants was comparable to that of healthy people. Carl Goodyear, a professor of translational immunology and an Octave collaborator at the University of Glasgow, said: “I think the important point to emphasize is that the vaccine is actually immunologically active in all patients … it’s the type and quality of response we’re really trying to understand here. . “ Overall, it’s encouraging to initiate a T cell response, even for those who didn’t make antibodies, McInnes added. “We are very reassured, even in the most important immunosuppressive patients. [drug] The regime is growing … This T cell response, and it gives us optimism that there is certainly some degree of viral protection, even those that may have negative antibody levels. “

