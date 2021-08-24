Don’t do this, or risk a stroke, says a new study





NS COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Due to the pandemic, many of us have isolated and disrupted our daily lives, especially those related to exercise. If you haven’t resumed normal physical activity, you may want to return to your horse (or bike) with new research. It turns out that being inactive has potentially very serious consequences.Read on to find out more-and don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you have a “long” COVID and you may not even know it.. Studies show Published in the journal strokePeople under the age of 60 who reported sitting for more than 8 hours daily and otherwise not physically active were more likely to sit and exercise for at least 10 minutes each time for less than 4 hours. He was seven times more likely to have a stroke than. Day. Researchers examined the health data of 143,000 adults enrolled in the Canadian Community Health Survey. The study followed participants over the age of 40 who had no history of stroke for an average of 9.4 years. “We have more time to sit down in the United States and Canada,” said Dr. Raed Joundi, principal research author at the University of Calgary. “Sitting time is the period of awakening activity that takes place while sitting or lying down. Leisure sitting time is unique to sitting activities that occur when you are not working. It is important to understand whether long periods of time can lead to stroke in young people, as stroke can cause premature death and significantly impair function and quality of life. “ “Sit-down time is thought to impair glucose, lipid metabolism, blood flow, and increase inflammation in the body,” Joundi told CNN. “These changes can adversely affect blood vessels over time, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.” Related: Signs of becoming one of the “most deadly” cancers “Physical activity plays a very important role in reducing the actual amount of time you tend to sit, and it seems that you’re also reducing the negative effects of excess sitting time,” said Joundi. The American Heart Association says that adults are at least 150 minutes Weekly, moderate intensity physical activity, or 75 minutes of intense activity. Joundi told CNN that, ideally, the activity would take more than 10 minutes at a time. “Activity is considered moderate intensity if you are exercising enough to increase your heart rate and sweat, such as active walking or cycling.” Examples of active activity are running and boating. , Swimming, etc. Related: According to science, the number one cause of Alzheimer’s disease Other studies have found According to Joundi, 10 risk factors are associated with 90% of strokes, so “all these risk factors can be eliminated in a population to theoretically avoid 90% of strokes.” .. they are: High blood pressure (high blood pressure)

Diabetes mellitus

Atrial fibrillation

High cholesterol

Excessive drinking / smoking

Tend to sit down

obesity

Poor eating habits

metabolic syndrome

inflammation “Improved physical activity is just one of the key factors in reducing the risk of stroke, along with a nutritious diet, smoking cessation, and the diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes,” said Joundi.And don’t miss these to get over this pandemic in your health 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eatthis.com/news-stroke-sedentariness-link-study/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos