Increasing discussion of masks at school, blue-collar work boom in Detroit, packed lunch benefits for kids

It must have felt like Groundhog Day to the board members of the Gros Pointe School as their parents came down to another Monday meeting ready to speak their hearts. And they did.

“This mask-optional policy is embarrassing for our community,” said one parent wearing a mask.

“America has always been a country of freedom, so you should be free to choose whether you want to wear a mask or not,” said another person who did not wear a mask.

Glow Pointe schools originally favored the optional aspect of wearing a mask. The Michigan Department of Health, the CDC, and some academic studies have shown that masking in schools reduces the number of new infections, but it is up to the district to decide for themselves whether to wear masks. there is.

However, Grosse Pointe also looks at the liquidity of the situation and states that it may change policy if the COVID-19 numbers change.

“This is our last opportunity to rise to the level of pure districts such as Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Ann Arbor and Forest Hills and rejoin as leaders,” said the first parents. “Stop giving dollars and act according to your vows.”

There was no Lack of opinion Even in Livonia last night, the topic led to people offering their take, even though the district had no children.

“I don’t want to put my child in a mask,” said one woman. “He’s in third grade. He has to look at his friends’ faces, see their smiles, interact, be violent outside during breaks, and have a great time without a mask.”

The number of COVID-19 is increasing in Michigan. So is hospitalization. The outlook for early fall seems to be harsh, as more safeguards have not been taken, according to a presentation by the Department of Health last week.

Her chief medical officer told reporters that Musk recommended improving the condition of the coronavirus in Michigan, but Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Monday that she would not take action on mandating masks at school. Stated.

“We have the tools we can take to protect ourselves and those around us,” she said at a press conference in Lansing on Monday.

The Michigan Hospital Association is currently tracking more than 1,000 cases across the state.

No, plastic barriers in the workplace don’t work, says air quality experts

The intent behind the plexiglass that most people are likely to see at work was good. They were able to maintain barriers between people while allowing some communication between them.However, as pointed out by air quality expert Marwa Zaatari, these barriers are May be more hurt Than help.

“Because you’re creating what we call clusters, the virus basically creates a cluster next to you or the person sitting next to you,” Zaatari said. “Therefore, the virus infects by crossing, crossing, and crossing the plastic barrier.”

The barrier does not separate the person from the diseased particles, but actually prevents the airflow from moving the particles away from the person, increasing the risk of infection. In the meantime, people settle into a false sense of security and stop wearing masks and increasing social distance.

According to Zaatari, the virus can be diluted by moving the outside air inside. It uses a cost-effective and proven method-ventilation or filtration is a better option than relying on people to wear masks, keep social distances and wash their hands properly.

Inkstar seniors are still cleaning up after the July flood

For Castleman in January, bathing recently is completely different from what modern technology has made possible. “So when you’re ready to take a bath, you have to do it like a pioneer, heat the water, take it in there, and throw it away,” she says.

Old-fashioned hygiene is still part of the struggle of Inkstar’s seniors to manage the effects of basement saturation and property damage, more than a month after the house was flooded in July. It’s just that. It was the third time her basement was flooded, knocking down the freezer, throwing away food, and destroying water heaters, washing machines, and dryers.

This is also the case for Ilene Ferris, another Inkstar senior living on bonds. She had two feet of water in the basement. For both seniors Their solution is unclear Because FEMA denied Castleman’s claim and told her that her insurance wouldn’t touch her. The city of Inkster also did not keep in touch with FOX2 about the condition of Feliz’s home.

However, as research shows, floods are more common in low-income housing conditions, indicating growing concern for older people who are unable to mitigate damage to their homes.

Detroit blue-collar work boom

You may not feel it, but the outlook for Detroit’s work Approaching A new report from the University of Michigan predicts that city fares will be higher in the next four years than in other parts of Michigan. Juana Brock, Detroit, stationed at Michigan Central Station, sees the evidence first hand.

“I lived in Detroit for most of my life. Unfortunately, I didn’t talk about building, laying bricks, or becoming a plumber or electrician,” he said. I did. “I’m old enough, and I don’t know if you also need to give credit, but someone opened the door and they guided us.”

However, as with most pandemic meltdowns that cities have experienced over the past year, getting out of the city’s economic rut can be a daunting task. Detroit reduced the unemployment rate to 9.5% after reaching 38%. By 2026, the decline should level off at 6.9%.

The boost comes from blue-collar jobs that serve as the primary economic engine for companies such as Amazon, Stellantis and Gordie Howe Bridge to boost employment.

Benefits of packing lunch for children

Packing your lunch has many benefits, whether it’s for school kids or you at work. You will save money, control potions, and you will spend more time eating better food and enjoying it. So why not try it more often???

It can add some stress in the morning, but nutritionists say you can simplify and get the job done. The new semester has finally arrived. That means it’s time for parents to start packing their lunches again-it can feel like a chore. So how can you make them quick, easy and nutritious?

“We pack fruits, vegetables, proteins, grains, and dairy products because we want to make sure we have all the different food groups at lunch. Often we just pack sandwiches, chips, etc.” Evelyn Bend at Cleveland Clinic Said.

When it comes to cafeteria lunch, she says schools usually have to follow certain nutritional guidelines. This is a good thing. However, it’s okay to look at your diet in advance, so you can tell your child what foods to choose and what to avoid. Benden is a pediatric registered dietitian and says that what a child eats on school day is really important. Especially because it can affect energy and concentration.

What else are you looking at

The University of Auckland has become the latest public school to require COVID-19 vaccine for students and staff in the next academic year. Also, you should always wear a mask indoors. The White House’s COVID-19 responsive team will hold a press conference on Tuesday at 2:00 pm to provide up-to-date information on the fight against the pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci is there. Oakland County will host its first three-time COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, where medical nurses will administer shots to immunocompromised people at the Southfield Pavilion. For a complete list of Metro Detroit options for the third dose Check the resources here .. James White was officially appointed as the new Detroit police chief, awaiting approval by the city council.Career police officers who worked with the state’s civil rights department before managing it There are many in his hands .. The Nine’s TV casters have a very important topic coming up this morning. It’s a salad dressing. According to consumer reports, the two most popular are ranch and raspberry vinaigrettes. But how are the two compared?

Tuesday’s heat index is relentless, and the area is in the mid-’90s with little chance of rain. And on Wednesday, the same is expected even more before cold air can break through the jet stream.

National story headlines

New York Governor Kathy Hokul took over the sudden notice of her predecessor, who was plagued by a scandal in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, and began her term on Tuesday with sufficient challenges to the new administration.

She also started with a historic opportunity: Hochul First woman Holds one of the most prominent governors in the United States

Debbie Walsh, director of the American Center for Women’s Political Science at Rutgers University, said:

“And unfortunately, even in 2021, women are still effectively seen as newcomers,” she said.