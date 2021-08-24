Foods rich in flavonoids may improve the gut microbiota and lower blood pressure





Studies have shown that a diet rich in flavonoid compounds is associated with lowering blood pressure, partly explained by improved ones. Gut microbiota.. Flavonoids are compounds found in plants. Foods rich in flavonoids include vegetables, fruits such as apples, pears and berries, chocolate, tea and wine. In the body, it acts as an antioxidant and provides protection from UV rays. They are broken down by the intestinal flora. “Our gut microbiota plays an important role in metabolizing flavonoids and enhancing cardioprotective effects. This study shows that these blood pressure-lowering effects can be achieved by simply changing the daily diet. We will provide you with suggestive evidence. ” Professor Adin Cassidy Principal Research Fellow at Queen’s University in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The World Health Organization lists cardiovascular disease (CVD) as the world’s leading cause of death in 2019. Previous studies have reported differences in the composition of intestinal microbiomes between people with and without CVD, and flavonoids may reduce the risk of heart disease. A team of researchers based at Queen’s University and Keele University in Germany investigated the association between flavonoid intake, blood pressure, and gut microbiota. They surveyed 904 adults from the German PopGen biobank, 57% of whom were male, and asked them to assess their food intake on a self-reported questionnaire. The team also analyzed the intestinal flora through bacterial DNA in fecal samples to measure blood pressure. Researchers also asked participants about several other factors, including BMI, family history of CVD, physical activity, and substance use.After considering all of these, they Highest flavonoid intake resulted in lower blood pressure and increased intestinal flora diversity... Read more about the gut microbiota: Eating 1.6 servings of berries a day reduced systolic blood pressure by 4.1 mmHg and 2.8 glasses of red wine per week by 3.7 mmHg. The team found that up to 15.2% of the decrease in blood pressure could be explained by increased diversity of the gut microbiota. “Our findings show that future studies need to examine participants according to their metabolic profile in order to more accurately study the role of metabolism and gut flora in regulating the effects of flavonoids on blood pressure. “We do,” said Cassidy. “A better understanding of the very personal variability of flavonoid metabolism explains very well why some people benefit from greater cardiovascular protection from foods rich in flavonoids than others. can do.” Reader Q & A: Do you get the gut microbiota before or after birth? Interviewer: Michael Chandler, Hereford Each of us has trillions of bacteria in our gut, and this microbiome plays an important role in digestion and the fight against disease. Their origins have been debated for a long time, but two large studies in 2019 provided some answers. For one, researchers recovered more than 500 placenta from women shortly after giving birth and found that healthy placenta was sterile. Another study reports that babies born by caesarean section lack certain strains of beneficial bacteria. Taken together, this study shows that we pick up the microbiome during and shortly after birth. read more:

