Physicians Expect the Importance of Broward Mother Stress in Pregnant Women Vaccinated with COVID – CBS Miami





Fort Lauderdale (CBSMiami) – Pregnant mothers recommend COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant or other women who are pregnant. As the number of cases increases, it is a concern. read more: Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80 Nationally, health professionals have seen a dramatic increase in the number of pregnant women with COVID-19 in the past few weeks. It is due to the highly infectious delta mutant and the low vaccination rate of pregnant women. “I’m 37 weeks pregnant now, I’ve done all the tests, I’ve done multiple ultrasounds, the baby is fine, he’s great, so vaccination the pregnant mom It doesn’t affect you or your baby. You should get it, you should be protected, “said Lucea Pizano-Urbina. She said it could save lives. “You want to be there for your baby. If you have a COVID and go to the hospital and give birth to a baby, you will not be able to see the baby right after you give birth, so you need to be vaccinated. “Pizano-Urbina said. She said she was worried before she was vaccinated. read more: Who is eligible to receive a monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19? “I really just wanted to be protected from the virus. Of course I was worried, but when I consulted my doctor I was told that I should definitely take a second shot,” she said. Health experts at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage all obstetric patients to be vaccinated to prevent miscarriage, preterm birth, and other serious problems. Doctors say the vaccine is safe, effective and discouraged by the latest numbers. “We know that pregnant women are not vaccinated for many reasons. In fact, the data show that only about one in four pregnant women are vaccinated with COVID-19. “Dr. Joshua Renchas, Chief Medical Officer of Broward Health, said. “That is, I’ve never seen anything like this. Now we’re dealing with young people, especially pregnant young women, and it’s devastating. Unfortunately, I’ve never seen it before. We’ve seen many pregnant women in our emergency room, but we’ve dealt with them. Some of them are unfortunately not lucky enough to leave the hospital. The worst part is having a baby. It gets worse shortly after giving birth, I can’t hold the baby, and I can’t see the baby for days or weeks. That’s really disappointing and this is preventable, “Browward Health’s ICU said. Dr. Sunilkumar, Medical Director, said. According to doctors, the vaccine does not cause miscarriage or infertility. Other news: Independent candidate Alexis Rodriguez collaborates with prosecutor in case of opposition to former Florida Senator Frank Artiles in the face of 20 years in prison Pisano-Urbina, an employee of Broward Health and hoping for a second child, wants others to hear her message and be vaccinated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://miami.cbslocal.com/2021/08/24/expecting-broward-mother-stresses-importance-pregnant-women-covid-vaccine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

