Who is eligible to receive a monoclonal antibody to treat COVID-19? – CBS Miami

Miami (CBSMiami) — New Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Site in Miami-Dade County Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade. The other is in Broward County CB Smith Park of Pembroke Pines.

Governor Ron DeSantis has crossed states promoting its effectiveness as a treatment for COVID-19, so not everyone infected with the coronavirus is eligible for treatment. It’s important to remember that.

read more: Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at age 80

Monoclonal antibodies are artificial proteins that act like human antibodies in the immune system and help fight infections.

This particular treatment is intended for people in the early stages of COVID-19 who have mild to moderate symptoms.

The criteria for treatment by the FDA are:

Everyone over 65

Obese or overweight (adults with a BMI greater than 25, and children aged 12 to 17 years with a BMI greater than the 85th percentile).

Pregnant person.

People with chronic kidney disease or lung disease (including asthma).

People with cardiovascular disease or hypertension.

People with diabetes.

People with sickle cell disease.

People with neurodevelopmental disorders.

People with immunodeficiency or taking immunodeficiency medications.

People who have “medical technical dependence” such as tracheostomy or gastrostomy.

It cannot be used for patients who are already hospitalized with COVID-19 or who are receiving oxygen therapy.

A positive test for COVID-19 is required and needs to be reviewed by a doctor or medical professional. Then decide whether to recommend antibody treatment to the patient. This usually means making a reservation at a local administration site.

read more: Doctors Expect the Importance of Broward Mother Stress in Pregnant Women Vaccinated with COVID Vaccine

To be effective, the drug is to be given within 10 days of the first symptom. It is a time frame that has been shown to reduce hospitalization and mortality rates by approximately 70%.

Medical experts agreed that the drug should not be considered a front-line defense against the virus, or a substitute for vaccination by wearing a mask.

Treatment is free.

If you are eligible for treatment, please visit the following website: patientportalfl.com to promise.

Other news: Independent candidate Alexis Rodriguez collaborates with prosecutor in case of opposition to former Florida Senator Frank Artiles in the face of 20 years in prison

Details and a map of other monoclonal antibody sites are available at the following URL: floridahealthcovid19.gov.. You can also call 850-344-9637.