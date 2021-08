COVID-19: State Update – 664,618 cases, 12,116 deaths

As of August 24, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 3,814 and there have been 139 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 664,618. The current total death count is 12,116.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from August 5 to August 11, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 69,754 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,974,678 doses, including 1,873,834 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 259,359 vaccine series have been initiated and 212,525 (35.07% of the population) have been completed.

2,856 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 18 from Monday) 480 of those patients were on ventilators (no change from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 653 new cases and 33 new deaths reported since Monday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia – 9,138 cases (up 46) | 221 deaths (up 3)

Calcasieu -29,396 cases (up 81) | 502 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline – 4,896 cases (up 41) | 105 deaths (up 1)

Iberia – 10,969 cases (up 81) | 188 deaths (up 3)

Jefferson Davis – 4,062 cases (up 14) | 106 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette – 34,255 cases (up 155) | 347 deaths (up 7)

St. Landry – 12,160 cases (up 85) | 289 deaths (up 5)

St. Martin – 7,469 cases (up 15) | 131 deaths (up 2)

St. Mary – 7,636 cases (up 29) | 180 deaths (up 5)

Vermilion – 8,647541 (up 106) | 147 deaths (up 3)

FROM MONDAY:

As of August 23, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 10,950 and there have been 59 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 660,804. The current total death count is 11,977.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from August 5 to August 11, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 69,754 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,974,678 doses, including 1,873,834 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 259,359 vaccine series have been initiated and 212,525 (35.07% of the population) have been completed.

2,838 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 161 from Friday) 480 of those patients were on ventilators (up 10 from Friday).

Across Acadiana, there were 2,064 new cases and 15 new deaths reported since Friday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia – 9,092 cases (up 163) | 218 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -29,288 cases (up 510) | 499 deaths (up 4)

Evangeline – 4,855 cases (up 81) | 104 deaths (up 2)

Iberia – 10,888 cases (up 201) | 185 deaths (up 1)

Jefferson Davis – 4,048 cases (up 67) | 105 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette – 34,100 cases (up 492) | 340 deaths (no change)

St. Landry – 12,075 cases (up 174) | 284 deaths (up 1)

St. Martin – 7,454 cases (up 102) | 129 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary – 7,607 cases (up 109) | 175 deaths (up 4)

Vermilion – 8,541 (up 165) | 144 deaths (up 1)

FROM FRIDAY:

As of August 20, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,922 and there have been 67 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 649,915. The current total death count is 11,918.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from August 5 to August 11, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 65,309 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,904,924 doses, including 1,836,731 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 255,675 vaccine series have been initiated and 207,216 (34.19% of the population) have been completed.

2,999 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 14 from Thursday) 470 of those patients were on ventilators (down 6 from Thursday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,019 new cases and 16 new deaths reported since Thursday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia – 8,929 cases (up 89) | 218 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -28,778 cases (up 283) | 495 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline – 4,774 cases (up 50) | 102 deaths (no change)

Iberia – 10,687 cases (up 93) | 184 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis – 3,981 cases (up 34) | 104 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette – 33,608 cases (up 203) | 340 deaths (up 5)

St. Landry – 11,901 cases (up 87) | 283 deaths (up 4)

St. Martin – 7,352 cases (up 32) | 128 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary – 7,498 cases (up 80) | 171 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion – 8,376 (up 68) | 143 deaths (no change)

FROM THURSDAY:

As of August 19, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 5,550 and there have been 58 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Thursday is 643,993. The current total death count is 11,851.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from August 5 to August 11, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of current COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 65,309 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,904,924 doses, including 1,836,731 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 255,675 vaccine series have been initiated and 207,216 (34.19% of the population) have been completed.

3,013 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (down 9 from Wednesday) 476 of those patients were on ventilators (up 28 from Wednesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,171 new cases and 17 new deaths reported since Wednesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia – 8,840 cases (up 115) | 218 deaths (no change)

Calcasieu -28,495 cases (up 209) | 493 deaths (up 3)

Evangeline – 4,724 cases (up 66) | 102 deaths (up 1)

Iberia – 10,594 cases (up 129) | 182 deaths (up 3)

Jefferson Davis – 3,947 cases (up 24) | 103 deaths (no change)

Lafayette – 33,405 cases (up 301) | 335 deaths (up 3)

St. Landry – 11,814 cases (up 91) | 279 deaths (up 2)

St. Martin – 7,320 cases (up 55) | 127 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary – 7,418 cases (up 67) | 170 deaths (up 3)

Vermilion – 8,308 (up 114) | 143 deaths (up 1)

FROM WEDNESDAY:

As of August 18, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 6,606 and there have been 87 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Wednesday is 638,443. The current total death count is 11,793.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89 percent of cases and 80 percent of deaths from August 5 to August 11, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 84,271 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,839,615 doses, including 1,806,044 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 244,693 vaccine series have been initiated and 202,303 (33.38% of the population) have been completed.

3,022 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (up 10 from Tuesday) 448 of those patients were on ventilators (up 7 from Tuesday).

Across Acadiana, there were 1,385 new cases and 9 new deaths reported since Tuesday.

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia – 8,725 cases (up 97) | 218 deaths (up 2)

Calcasieu -28,286 cases (up 267) | 490 deaths (up 2)

Evangeline – 4,658 cases (up 74) | 101 deaths (no change)

Iberia – 10,465 cases (up 157) | 179 deaths (no change)

Jefferson Davis – 3,923 cases (up 44) | 103 deaths (up 1)

Lafayette – 33,104 cases (up 341) | 332 deaths (up 2)

St. Landry – 11,723 cases (up 134) | 277 deaths (no change)

St. Martin – 7,265 cases (up 79) | 126 deaths (no change)

St. Mary – 7,351 cases (up 69) | 167 deaths (up 2)

Vermilion – 8,194 (up 123) | 142 deaths (no change)

FROM TUESDAY:

As of August 17, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 3,691 and there have been 122 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

The total number of cases reported to the state as of Monday is 631,837. The current total death count is 11,706.

LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 90 percent of cases and 83 percent of deaths from July 29 to August 4, 2021. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 91 percent of COVID hospitalizations.

LDH is reporting an additional 84,271 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 3,839,615 doses, including 1,806,044 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday. In LDH Region 4, which includes Acadiana, 244,693 vaccine series have been initiated and 202,303 (33.38% of the population) have been completed.

3,012 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state (Up 56 from Monday) 441 of those patients were on ventilators (up 24 from Monday).

Across Acadiana, there were 625 new cases and 19 new deaths reported since Monday

Parishes in Acadiana (probable and confirmed cases and deaths)

Acadia – 8,628 cases (up 65) | 216 deaths (up 3)

Calcasieu -28,019 cases (up 100) | 488 deaths (up 7)

Evangeline – 4,584 cases (up 15) | 101 deaths (no change)

Iberia – 10,308 cases (up 47) | 179 deaths (up 2)

Jefferson Davis – 3,879 cases (up 28) | 102 deaths (no change)

Lafayette – 32,763 cases (up 187) | 330 deaths (up 4)

St. Landry – 11,589 cases (up 44) | 277 deaths (no change)

St. Martin – 7,186 cases (up 29) | 126 deaths (up 1)

St. Mary – 7,282 cases (up 45) | 165 deaths (up 1)

Vermilion – 8,071 (up 65) | 142 deaths (up 1)

