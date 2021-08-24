Expert Panel Reduces Diabetes Regular Screening Age to 35





Dennis Thompson

Health Day Reporter Tuesday, August 24, 2021 (HealthDay News)-Recommended age to start screening Overweight When obesity People for Diabetes mellitus It will be lowered in five years from 40 to 35, announced by a leading panel of preventive health experts in the country. The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has tested for the previous five years, PrediabetesSaid Dr. Michael Burry, Vice Chairman of the USPSTF. Barry, director of the Informed Medical Decisions Program at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said it gave them full-blown diabetes by adopting a healthier diet, exercising more often, and losing weight. Said it would give an opportunity to avoid. Diabetes is ” heart attack And not only stroke, but also the main cause of blindness liver The main reason behind the failure in the United States, and the amputation of the limbs, “he said. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 13% (34 million) of American adults have diabetes. However, more than one in three (35%) have prediabetes. Blood glucose level Higher than normal, but still irreversibly harming the body’s ability to react Insulin.. “Epidemiologically, we know that the prevalence of both diabetes and prediabetes has skyrocketed around the age of 35,” Barry said. The new recommendation and the science behind it will be released on August 24th. Journal of American Medical Association.. USPSTF recommendations are important. This is because under affordable care practices (“Obama Care”), insurers need to fully cover Task Force-approved screening without incurring patient costs. For diabetes, screening requires a safe and simple blood test to check the level of either fast. Blood sugar Or hemoglobin A1C, Barry said. The American Diabetes Association welcomed the updated screening recommendations. Dr. Robert Gabey, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer of the Association, said: “Reducing the age requirement for overweight and obese people to 35 is the first step in the right direction.”

Endocrinologist Dr. Emily Gallagher also states that the guidelines require doctors to consider diabetes screening for people in higher-risk groups of earlier age. They include people such as: They belong to certain ethnic groups that are more susceptible to diabetes, such as Native Americans / Alaska Natives, Asians, Blacks, Hispanics, and Pacific Islanders.

Has a family history of diabetes.

I had gestational diabetes during my pregnancy.

I have a history of ovarian cysts. “It is important to note these warnings for recommendations, especially when treating a diverse population at high risk for diabetes. Normal weight “Individual.” Mr. Gallagher of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City said. Some doctors feel that the screening age could be even lower given the ongoing obesity crisis in the United States. “Personally, I think it would have been beneficial to lower it further, especially as the obesity rate and the incidence of type 2 diabetes in the younger population are skyrocketing,” said Dr. Mary Voille Chris Keris, an endocrinologist at Cleveland Clinic. Said. Keris pointed out another study published on August 24th. Journal of American Medical Association The proportion of type 2 diabetes in adolescents under the age of 19 almost doubled between 2001 and 2017. The largest increase occurred between young blacks and young Hispanics. However, while the number of diabetic adolescents is increasing, it remains relatively low. Studies show that in 2017, less than 1 in 1,000 children in the United States had type 2 diabetes. “It’s true that young people are becoming obese, but prediabetes and diabetes actually start at age 35. We couldn’t find any evidence that could further reduce the screening age,” Barry said. Said. For more information The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Prediabetes You can also see all of the US Preventive Medicine Committee’s screening recommendations. here.. Source: Michael Barry, MD, Director, Informed Medical Decisions Program, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston; Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer, American Diabetes Association, Arlington, VA; Emily Gallagher, MD, PhD, Endocrinologist , Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City. Mary Vouyiouklis Kellis, MD, Endocrinologist, Cleveland Clinic, Ohio; Journal of American Medical Association, August 24, 2021

..

