12 Covid-related deaths reported in Northern Ireland





Twelve more previously Covid-19-positive patients died in Northern Ireland. An additional 1,648 cases of virus have been notified by the local health ministry. On the same day, the hospital continued to be under pressure with 373 Covid-positive patients, 41 of whom were in the intensive care unit. The push to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 continues. After the mass vaccination center in Belfast’s SSE Arena was closed, external facilities were set up in the arena’s parking lot and mobile units were used throughout the region. So far, 2,417,807 vaccines have been administered. However, Northern Ireland has the lowest vaccination rate in the UK. It also has the highest infection rates in the United Kingdom and Ireland, with 630 cases per 100,000 people. Chief Scientific Advisor Professor Ian Young said Northern Ireland now believes it is very close to the peak of this latest wave and expects it to decline slightly in the coming weeks. Nonetheless, he said hospital pressure following the recent surge in cases is unlikely to peak until early September. In an interview with the BBC, he said in an interview with the BBC to address the low vaccination rates in Northern Ireland by taking advantage of the more difficult-to-reach mobile vaccination units and allowing carry-on vaccinations at all vaccine centers. “Efforts” have been made, he added. The story of the latest coronavirus According to the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 vaccine certificate is now available to Northern Ireland people planning a trip within the next three months. The certificate officially confirms that the citizen has been vaccinated with both Covid-19 in Northern Ireland. They are available in digital format, or a paper version can be requested by phone for those who cannot apply online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/coronavirus/2021/0824/1242664-coronavirus-ni/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

