How many cases of COVID-19 are there in the Waterloo region?





This is a rapidly evolving situation.The information in this article was last updated on August 24th...Updated as more data is released Waterloo Public Health Area.. NS August 24 Dashboard report From the Waterloo Regional Public Health Show 138 Active cases of virus, total 18,378 The case has been resolved. there were 12 New positive cases of virus reported in total 18,808 COVID-19 positive cases in this area, 13 I am currently in the hospital. Among the cases currently hospitalized for the virus in this area 7 I entered the intensive care unit. There is 4,957 Examples of variants identified in the Waterloo region 3,126 Alpha case (first detected in the UK), twenty one Beta case (first detected in South Africa), 1,450 With the case of Delta (first detected in India) 98 Gamma case (first detected in Brazil). There was a total 564,168 The COVID-19 test was conducted (updated on Tuesday and Friday). 288 Deaths have been reported for people who tested positive for the virus. The total number of outbreaks in this area is currently 6, The breakdown is as follows. Childcare: 2 Set setting: 0 Hospital: 0 Independent living: 0 LTC / RH: 1 School: 0 University: 0 Workplace: 3 Virus infections are highest in the area with the highest contact. 8,769 It has been reported. For the rest 5,680 Acquired through community communication, 3,967 Cases were acquired throughout the outbreak, 382 The case acquired COVID-19 during the trip. Adults in their twenties have the highest number of cases in the Waterloo region. 4,622.. People in their thirties 3,125 While the case, made up of those in their 40s 2,518 Of the local case. 1,068 Children under the age of 9 test positive and 1,979 Between the ages of 10 and 19. Over 6% of previous cases, 1,049 In total, you are among the healthcare professionals. No individual case age, gender, transmission route, test location, or negative test was reported in this area. New cases are added daily. Visit the Ontario Ministry of Health site for state totals. ontario.ca/coronavirus, Updated twice a day. A group of scientists, engineers and clinicians have created an online screening tool to provide information about COVID-19. They have created self-reporting tools and heatmaps to identify potential cases, identified cases, and hotspots of vulnerable individuals across the country. You can visit to see the map and participate in data collection. flatten.ca.. More data and global total Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Systems Science and Engineering Center map COVID-19 Provides up-to-date information on the global impact of the pandemic. World Health Organization (WHO) created interactive NSituation dashboard A map showing updated cases around the world. What if you have symptoms? Move to ontario.ca/coronavirus Complete the self-assessment. Results may indicate that you need to call your doctor or Telehealth Ontario. 1-866-797-0000 We will arrange a telephone evaluation. Continue practicing social distance. • Self-quarantine. • Call your primary care provider or Telehealth Ontario. • Alternatively, if you have symptoms such as severe dyspnea or severe chest pain, call 911 or go to the emergency department.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.therecord.com/local-cambridge/news/2021/08/24/how-many-covid-19-cases-are-there-in-waterloo-region.html

