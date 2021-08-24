Health
12 new COVID-10 cases reported to have 138 active cases in the Waterloo region
Waterloo Public Health reports less than 15 new reports for 2 consecutive days COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Local incident.
Authorities announced 12 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 18,808.
This slightly increases the average rolling number of new cases over 7 days to 17.4. That number came in at 17.6 a week ago.
An additional 11 people were removed from the virus, with up to 18,378 cases resolved in the area.
Six days have passed since Waterloo Public Health reported new COVID-19-related deaths, with only 288 deaths this month, including six casualties.
Canadian researchers predict up to a year of lack of learning due to the COVID-19 turmoil
The area has returned to 138 active cases, the number of which was reported to be 137 a week ago.
As a result of COVID-19, there are currently 13 local hospitals, 7 of whom require intensive care.
Trend story
The region’s COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force reports that the region currently has 812,978 vaccinations, 1,539 more than the number announced on Monday.
In addition, an additional 1,046 locals have been added to the total number of fully vaccinated people, now at 393,536.
This means that 66.83% of the local population is fully vaccinated. This rises to 77.61% when counting only qualified people.
In total, 73.24% of the local population had at least a vaccine jab, but this would increase to 85.05% when considering only the eligible population.
Ontario has reported 486 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths, most of which are based on historical data.
Elsewhere, Ontario reported 486 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with more than 600 cases due to a decline in the number of cases over the past few days. The total number of cases in the state is currently 560,637.
Of the 486 new cases recorded, 279 were unvaccinated, 41 were partially vaccinated, 114 were fully vaccinated, and 52 were unvaccinated. ..
Tuesday report, 128 cases in Toronto, 83 cases in the Peel area, 47 cases in Windsor-Essex, and 45 cases each in the Hamilton and York areas.
All other local public health departments reported less than 45 new cases in state reports.
With an additional 18 deaths recorded, the state’s death toll increased to 9,471. However, the Ministry of Health said the data cleanup killed 16 people more than two months ago.
— Using Global News Gabby Rodrigues files
