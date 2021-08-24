The Main CDC reports 363 new COVID-19 cases in 3 days, with no new deaths





State health officials reported 363 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with no additional deaths associated with viral illness. The rising numbers on Tuesday represent cases detected between Saturday and Monday. According to the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average of seven-day new cases in Maine has fallen slightly, 162 as of Tuesday, compared to 174 at the beginning of last week, but still in early July. It’s more than 8 times. As the more contagious delta variants of the virus continue to spread, the number of counties classified with high or significant levels of community infection is increasing again. Based on the latest data, only Androscoggin and Sagadahoc counties show moderate levels of infection. The counties of Cumberland, Oxford, Kennebec, Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock and Washington all have experienced significant levels of infection, while the counties of York, Franklin, Somerset, Piscataquis, Penobscot and Aroostook. It’s a high level. Masking is recommended in the public indoor environment of all individuals in areas with fairly high or high infection rates, regardless of vaccination status. Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Main CDC, held a briefing today at 2:00 pm to discuss the development of the latest COVID-19 in Maine. To date, the Maine CDC has tracked 74,022 confirmed or estimated COVID-19 cases since the state’s first detection of coronavirus in March 2020. One of the lowest infection and mortality rates in the country during a pandemic. Hospitalization Increased in Maine amid recent surge in incidents.. New numbers were not yet available on Tuesday morning, but as of Monday, 123 were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, compared to 98 hospitalizations and 43 critical care patients on Friday. bottom. The pace of vaccination has accelerated in Maine and across the country in recent weeks as delta variants have become more widespread. As of Tuesday, 70.5% of eligible individuals over the age of 12 in Maine had received the full regimen of the dose required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccination rate for the entire population was 62.1%. On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer, probably Additional vaccination obligations By companies, schools and governments across the country. Vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are currently receiving an emergency use authorization from the FDA and are being reviewed for full approval. This story will be updated. ” Previous Pfizer approval makes Maine employers more likely to consider vaccine obligations Next ”

