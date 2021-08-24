US passengers die of COVID-19 during an outbreak on a carnival cruise ship





A 77-year-old woman died of COVID-19 after being tested positive during a carnival cruise to Belize. This is the first reported death since the resumption of cruises in the Caribbean and the United States in June. The Carnival Vista cruise ship departing from Galveston, Texas, reported 27 positives in the two weeks of late July and early August. This is the most common case since the cruise began its voyage again. NBC News I was working to confirm the identity of a woman who died on August 14. New York Times She reported to be Oklahoma’s great-grandmother. The woman left for Carnival Vista with her family on July 31 and was COVID-19 positive after experiencing respiratory complications. Times report. File image of the Carnival Vista ship. credit: Fincantieri She was admitted to a hospital in Belize, fitted with a ventilator, and then evacuated to Tulsa, Oklahoma for treatment. The 27 outbreaks aboard the ship were discovered on the fourth day of an eight-day cruise just before the ship anchored in Belize. Twenty-six people who tested positive were crew members and the other was passengers. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed a law banning companies from requiring proof of vaccination, but according to the Belize Tourism Board, more than 96% and one of the passengers on the Carnival Vista All crew members except were fully vaccinated. It was not clear if the deceased woman was vaccinated. Carnival Corporation reported a quarterly loss of $ 2 billion on Thursday. This is because the long-term suspension of cruises due to the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the business. Conway G. “I’m very sorry to hear about the death of a guest sailing at Carnival Vista,” Carnival said in a statement. “Unfortunately, there is a fair amount of disinformation about the situation in this matter. “Guests were almost certainly not infected with COVID on our ship. She finally received medical assistance from a specialist on board and finally Belize after we provided resources to her family. We continue to support her family and no further comments will add to their sorrow. “ People come to see Mardi Gras, a new carnival cruise line ship departing on a virgin voyage on July 31, 2021, a seven-day cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida to the Caribbean Sea. credit: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The Carnival will update its vaccination policy, requiring most guests to be vaccinated from Saturday and also presenting negative results for the COVID-19 test conducted within 3 days prior to boarding the ship. The Carnival also held a Maskman Date on August 7th for all passengers in the indoor area. “We have always needed vaccinations. Since the reopening in July, more than 95% of our guests have been vaccinated. They meet the definition of vaccinated cruises,” a Carnival spokeswoman said. Says. “And we added the test requirements on July 28th. (August) 28th is the time when the new Bahamas guidelines come into effect.” As the more contagious delta variants of the virus continue to spread, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue the latest guidance on August 20, allowing travelers at high risk of serious illness to cruise regardless of vaccination status. I advised you to avoid going.

