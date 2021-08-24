Mayo Clinic Health System Reinforces Visitor Policy and Reopens SEMN’s COVID-19 Testing Site





The latest guidelines are in the Mayo Clinic Health System Website “We test hundreds of people daily for COVID-19. In southeastern Minnesota counties other than Rochester, 15-20% of tests return positive,” said the Southeastern Minnesota region. Vice President Robert Albright, Jr. DO said. , Mayo Clinic Health System. “Almost all patients admitted with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. On our side, Mayo continues to vaccinate as many people as possible, injecting antibodies and masking to prevent hospitalization. Encourage and educate the community about another surge threat. The community can be vaccinated to reduce the spread of the virus and wear masks to allow medical professionals to receive treatment other than COVID-19. It helps to make it. “ Offsite COVID-19 test facility reopens Patients in Albert Lee, Austin, Owatonna, and Red Wing will soon be taken to new locations for the COVID-19 test due to increasing demand. The off-site test site accepts reservations for CDTs from 8 am to 4:30 pm on weekdays and from 9 am to 1 pm on weekends. From September 4th, weekends will also be open from 8am to 4:30 pm with increased access to the test. These clinics are located at: Albert Lee East Annex

This location on St. Mary Avenue will open on August 25th.

Austin 510 Building

This location on Second Street Northwest will open on August 25th.

Owatona South View Building

Located at 134 Southview Street, this location will open on September 1st.

Red feather

The location of Red Wing will be announced later next week. Reservations for COVID-19 testing are also available at 4115 W. Frontage Road, 41st Street Professional Building in Rochester. The location is open from 9am to 7pm on weekdays and from 9am to 5pm on weekends. Reservations are required for all COVID-19 tests. Patients can call 507-434-9929 to schedule a COVID-19 test in Albert Lee, Austin, Owatonna, or Red Wing, or call 507-293-9525 to schedule a COVID-19 test in Rochester. can do. Increased access to COVID-19 vaccine COVID-19 vaccination will be available during appointments with all primary care and medical specialists in Albert Lee, Austin, Cannon Falls, Faribaud, Lake City, Owatonna, and Red Wing. Location and time of appointment for COVID-19 vaccination: Albert Lee Hospital and Clinic -404 W. Fountain St.

-404 W. Fountain St. CDT on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8am to 4:30 pm.

Austin Hospital and Clinic –1000 First Dr. NW

–1000 First Dr. NW CDT on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8am to 4:30 pm.

Owatona Clinic –2200 26th St. NW

–2200 26th St. NW CDT from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, CDT from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm on Thursdays.

Red Wing Hospital and Clinic -701 Hewitt Boulevard

-701 Hewitt Boulevard CDT from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, CDT from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm on Thursdays.

Rochester -4115W.Frontage road

-4115W.Frontage road CDT from 2pm to 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Rochester -Sibensville (Philips Hall)-100 Second Ave. SW

-Sibensville (Philips Hall)-100 Second Ave. SW CDT from 10am to 3pm on Wednesdays and Fridays. The May York Clinic Health System is currently providing additional vaccinations to immunocompromised patients who have already been vaccinated twice with either the Physer vaccine or the Moderna vaccine, following the guidance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People become immunodeficient when they are in good health or when they are taking drugs that suppress the immune system. At this time, immunocompromised patients who receive the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine do not require additional doses.

