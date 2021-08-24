33 deaths, 286 hospitalizations, an average of 1,369 cases per day

Madison, Wisconsin (WBAY)-COVID-19 deaths in Wisconsin increased 33 to 7,549 in a Wisconsin Health report on Tuesday. This is the largest daily increase in deaths since the end of July. One of the victims of the virus was from Green Lake County, but the death toll in Sheboygan County has been revised downwards. The Department of Homeland Security states that 21 of the 33 deaths just reported to the state have occurred in the last 30 days, raising the state’s seven-day average to eight per day.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Wisconsin has also been limited to an average of 1,369 cases per day over the past seven days. A day ago, its moving average was 1,290. Five days ago it was 1,241. The DHS states that it has received 2,170 positive tests since its last report. Approximately 650,000 (649,636) cases have been confirmed since the virus was first confirmed in Wisconsin in February 2020.

The percentage of coronavirus tests that returned positive jumped half percent from 7.1 percent of all tests to 7.6 percent on Tuesday, based on a 7-day average. (The number of cases and deaths by county is given later in this article.)

Then there is hospitalization. Cumulative total has increased by 286 patients since Monday. This is the first time that more than 200 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 from June 1st to 1st, and the largest number of people have been hospitalized from November 10th to 1st, 2020.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reported that there were 804 COVID-19 patients in the state, of whom 244 were in the intensive care unit. According to our records, no more than 800 COVID-19 patients have been seen at one time in the state since January 21, this year. According to WHA, 62 of these patients were admitted to hospitals in the northeastern medical area, including 24 in the ICU. Fox Valley Hospital treats 62 patients, including 10 in the intensive care unit.

Vaccination

There is positive news about vaccination. The DHS reports that even 54% of Wisconsin’s population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine of 3,143,003 people. According to the state, 50.8% of the population, or 2,957,353, have been vaccinated.

These percentages include the Wisconsin population, which is not vaccinated. Children under 12 years old. Looking at the adult population alone, of the 64.8% of adults who received at least one vaccination, 61.4% of Wisconsin over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated.

It is worth pointing out that by the beginning of the school year, over 40% of children aged 12 to 15 have at least the first vaccination, and ages 16 and 17 are catching up with almost young adults. Percentages to get their first shot (47.1% to 47.5%). The vaccine was approved in April at ages 16 and 17. In mid-May, 12 to 15 years old were eligible.Monday night, Appleton Area School District Board of Education Voted to request face masks from all students, staff and visitors.

Wisconsin vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine by age group (And changes from the previous report)

12-15: 40.2% were vaccinated (+0.2) / 33.2% were fully vaccinated (+0.3)

16-17: 47.1% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 41.7% were fully vaccinated (+0.2)

18-24: 47.5% vaccinated (+0.1) / 42.9% completely vaccinated (+0.1)

25-34: 51.8% vaccinated (+0.1) / 47.5% completely vaccinated (+0.0)

35-44: 59.6% were vaccinated (+0.0) / 55.6% were fully vaccinated (+0.1)

45-54: 61.5% were vaccinated (+0.0) / 58.0% were fully vaccinated (+0.1)

55-64: 71.2% were vaccinated (+0.1) / 68.1% were fully vaccinated (+0.0)

65 years and older: 84.5% were vaccinated (+0.0) / 82.5% were fully vaccinated (+0.1)

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced that it will soon update its website, which visualizes cases of COVID-19 and deaths by school district.As it is now Case map When Vaccination, The data covers the entire population within the boundaries of the district and is not school-specific.

Vaccination by county population (Tuesday)

County (population) (healthy area) Population percentage (change from previous report) Population completion rate (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 54.4% (+ 0.1) 51.3% (+ 0.1) Calmette (50,089) (FV) 48.9% (+ 0.1) 46.3% (+ 0.0) Dodge (87,839) 43.7% (+ 0.1) 41.0% (+ 0.1) By (27,668) (NE) 68.9% (+ 0.1) 66.1% (+ 0.1) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 46.6% (+ 0.1) 43.9% (+ 0.1) Forest (9,004) 44.3% (+ 0.1) 42.0% (+ 0.1) Florence (4,295) (NE) 45.9% (+ 0.0) 43.9% (+ 0.0) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 47.6% (+ 0.0) 45.0% (+ 0.0) Kewanee (20,434) (NE) 44.0% (+ 0.0) 41.6% (+ 0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 51.2% (+ 0.0) 48.3% (+ 0.1) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 44.9% (+ 0.0) 42.2% (+ 0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 61.7% (+ 0.5) 52.8% (+ 0.2) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 45.3% (+ 0.1) 42.9% (+ 0.1) Outer Gami (187,885) (FV) 54.2% (+ 0.1) 51.1% (+ 0.1) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 40.1% (+ 0.1) 37.6% (+ 0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 52.5% (+ 0.1) 49.7% (+ 0.1) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 46.6% (+ 0.0) 44.1% (+ 0.0) Waushala (24,443) (FV) 38.3% (+ 0.1) 36.5% (+ 0.1) Winevago (171,907) (FV) 51.9% (+ 0.1) 49.1% (+ 0.1) North-East Region (474,200) (NE) 249,600 (52.6%) (+ 0.0) 235,689 (49.7%) (+ 0.1) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 276,863 (50.4%) (+ 0.1) 261,259 (47.5%) (+ 0.0) Wisconsin (5,822,434) 3,1343,003 (54.0%) (+ 0.1) 2,957,353 (50.8%) (+ 0.1)

Governor Tony Evers announces an incentive program to offer $ 100 to those who received the first vaccination between now and Labor Day (or the only one who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) Did. The governor admitted that he was reluctant to make such an offer, but was convinced by the success of the incentive program in Michigan. See another article for more information.. In announcing the program in Oshkosh, the governor said we are no longer fighting the COVID-19 virus, but its delta mutants and other mutants that evolve from the virus. Current vaccinations have been shown to be effective against delta variants and significantly reduce the risk of symptoms and death. Health officials reported side-by-side comparison last week, Although the viral load may be the same.

The Wisconsin National Guard and local health departments offer vaccination clinics in Winnebago, Outagamie, and Calmette counties weekly until September 2. No reservation, ID or insurance required. These clinics offer Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and some clinics are vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson vaccines. This is subject to change at any time depending on availability. Children between the ages of 12 and 17 must be with their parents or guardians and are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. They are eligible for a second vaccination in 3 weeks and are considered fully vaccinated in the next 2 weeks.

Tuesday-Fox Crossing Fire Department, 1326 Cold Spring Road, 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Wednesday-Black Creek Fire Department, W5200 Cty Rd B, 9:30 am-12:30pm

Wednesday-Shiocton-Bovina Fire Department, W7740 Pine Street, Bovina, 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Thursday-New Holstein Community Center, 1725 Silver Moon Lane, 9:30 am-12:30pm

Thursday-Brillion Community Center, 120 Center Street, 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

The Winnebago County Health Department also announced the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Oshkosh Public Library on 106 Washington Avenue on August 24, 27 and 31. These are walk-in clinics. No reservation required. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be provided. The Winnebago County Health Department encourages everyone to be vaccinated at the beginning of the school year.

Total county cases and deaths on Tuesday (Increased because the previous report is in bold) **

Brown – 33,427 cases (+160) (259 people died)

Calmette – 6,124 (+11) (51 people died)

Dickinson (Mississippi) * -2,473 cases (59 dead)

Dodge – 12,495 cases (+22) (178 people died)

Door – 2,747 case (+7) (30 people died)

Florence-462 (+2) (13 people died)

Fondurac-13,195 square meters (+27) (133 people died)

Forest-1,025 cases (+3) (24 people died)

Gogebic (Michigan) * -1,138 cases (24 deaths)

Green Lake-1,731 (+23) (22 deaths) (+1)

Iron (Mississippi) * – 1,028 cases (43 dead)

Kewanee – 2,466 (+7) (28 people died)

Wrangler-2,153 (+13) (35 people died)

Manitowoc – 7,957 (+41) (79 people died)

Marinette-4,408 (+23) (68 people died)

Menominee (Michigan) * -1,898 cases (42 dead)

Menominee – 843 (+1) (11 people died)

Oconto – 4,753 cases (+20) (63 people died)

Outergami – 21,698 (+54) (227 people died)

Shawano – 4,968 (+18) (73 people died)

Sheboygan – 14,564 (+76) (156 deaths) (Deaths have been revised to -1 by state)

Waupaca – 5,201 (+13) (125 people died)

Wow Shara – 2,301 (+13) (36 people died)

Winnebago – 19,291 (+130) (206 people died)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Update: The Michigan Department of Health will update the information on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports and may differ from local health department numbers. Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within the county’s boundaries, including tribal, local, and county health departments. The county website may not. Also, while the public health department updates data at different times, DHS freezes numbers received at the same time each day to produce afternoon reports.

