Covid-19 Coronavirus: Vaccine Mistakes in Auckland sparked Investigation

Daily laps of all major developments in the outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta when New Zealand plunged into its fifth blockade.Video / NZ Herald / Getty

Charlie Dreamer RNZ

Five Auckland citizens who received the Covid-19 vaccine last month may have received saline instead, but the Ministry of Health has not yet told them.

The ministry could not yet say what would be done to ensure that the affected people would receive two full doses of Pfizer.

RNZ has been warned of concerns that there may be vulnerable people in the community who mistakenly believe they are fully vaccinated.

A mistake occurred at the Highbrook Vaccination Center in Auckland. RNZ understands that the problem was discovered at the end of the day and staff noticed that extra vaccine vials remained.

This has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health, saying that “vaccine inventory did not match the number of doses administered.”

That day, 732 people, consisting of people from groups 1, 2 and 3, were vaccinated.

These groups include border workers, high-risk front-line healthcare workers, ages 65 and older, and people in more vulnerable health conditions to Covid-19.

Some are taking the first dose, while others are taking the second.

Jo Gibbs, National Director of the Covid-19 Vaccination and Immunization Program, said five doses at the end of the day were not considered.

Related article

“It may be because some vaccinated people forgot to record more than the usual dose from some vials. An alternative that cannot be ruled out is that some people get the correct vaccine dose. It’s possible they didn’t receive it, “she said.

The story continues after the live blog

The story continues

RNZ understands that the Vaccination Center was unable to determine who were the five affected.

Pfizer vaccine vials usually contain multiple doses, which are thawed in the field and diluted with saline.

RNZ is said to have received little vaccine or only saline instead of those people.

A possible scenario would be the addition of saline to a vial that is already in use.

Gibbs said the wrong dose did not harm the patient and “these types of situations occur from time to time.”

She said there has been a full review since then.

“We are processing the report and deciding on the next steps, including discussing what to do when a similar event occurs with other jurisdictions,” she said.

Gibbs said the ministry has “a principle of open communication with all patients involved.”

However, when asked if that meant that potentially affected patients were notified, the ministry confirmed that they had not yet been contacted.

“We are still gathering the information we need to fully understand the situation and provide the advice and support we may need.

“We will keep in touch with people who may have been affected when the work is completed,” she said.

The Consumer Rights Code of Health and Disability Services gives all consumers the right to open communication with their providers.

“Consumers should be notified of adverse events, that is, if they suffer unintended harm while receiving health care or disability services.

“Errors that have affected consumer care but do not appear to cause harm may also need to be disclosed to consumers. Error notifications may be relevant to future care decisions. . “

The disclosure should explain the approval of the case, what happened, how it happened, why it happened, and, where appropriate, what actions were taken to prevent a recurrence. He said it should be included.