Fort Collins mosquito spray this week

Mosquitoes found to be infected with the West Nile virus will be sprayed on Thursday and Sunday in northeastern Fort Collins.

The spray truck will be used to apply the spray between 8 pm and 2 am, the city announced in its release on Tuesday.

The area to be sprayed is usually surrounded by Douglas Road, Interstate 25, Mulberry Street, Riverside Avenue and College Avenue. Other areas include residential areas from east of I-25 to Larimar County Road 5 between Mulberry Street and Larimar County Road 48, and between Hickory Street and Colorado Highway 1 just west of College Avenue. ..

This area was selected after the discovery of Culex pipiens infected with high levels of West Nile virus in a trap last week. Spraying follows the recommendations of the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment and the city’s West Nile virus control policy.

2 weeks ago City sprayed for infected mosquitoes Southeastern Fort Collins.

Fine mist spraying of permethrin-based products is carried out by contractor Vector Disease Control International at locations in Fort Collins and Larimer County.