Researchers found that the vaccine was able to prevent infection as the delta emerged.





Although the coronavirus vaccine provided essential workers with strong protection against infection earlier this year, The effect has decreased A study released Tuesday by federal health officials found that the highly contagious delta mutant became the predominant form of the virus. It was not clear whether the reduced protection was due to the appearance of delta mutants or an extension of the period from the start of inoculation. Vaccine efficacy showed signs of decline that could begin four months after vaccination was first started. “What we were trying to understand was whether this was a delta or a diminished effect,” said Dr. Foulks. “Our conclusion is that we can’t really say.” Researchers tracked thousands of first responders and healthcare workers who were unable to work remotely in eight locations: Arizona, Florida, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Minnesota. Participants were tested weekly for coronavirus infection for 35 weeks. It was also tested whenever Covid-like symptoms appeared.

Most of the vaccinated workers were vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One-third were vaccinated with Moderna and 2% were vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson. Overall, vaccines compare infections of vaccinated workers to unvaccinated workers by 80% from December 14th to August 14th, when the US vaccination campaign began. Reduced. (Results were tailored to factors such as occupation, demographic characteristics, frequency of close social contact, and mask use.) However, before the emergence of the Delta variant, the shot reduced infection by 91%, while the predominance of the variant in each region reduced protection to 66%. Ashley Foulks, an epidemiologist in Covid-19’s response, said: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team and lead author of the study. “But I would also like to emphasize that 66% effectiveness is a very high number,” she added. “Although not 91%, the risk of infection for vaccinated participants is reduced by two-thirds.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/24/health/delta-covid-vaccine-infection.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

