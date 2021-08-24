Health
“These are real people … dying in our community”: supporters want to respond to the crisis of overdose
When International Overdose Awareness Day Around the corner — and in the face of increasing overdose — local supporters are calling on the Northumberland and Kawalta communities.
An international overdose awareness day is “time to remember” and “time to act,” says local supporters planning a local event on Tuesday, August 31st.
This year’s awareness day is consistent with “increased concerns about opioid overdose-related emergency department visits, hospitalizations, and deaths” across the region since COVID-19.Researchers and supporters said, as previously reported The pandemic has exacerbated the already rampant overdose epidemic..
Recently, overdose has increased in areas such as Cobourg and Halliburton.
Just last week, only the Cobourg police Confirmed to respond to four suspicious overdose in a 24-hour time frame and confirmed that another life was lost in Northumberland..Around the same time, public health issued a warning as overdose increased in the Halliburton area. Overdose, which raises concerns, can be the result of a contaminated or poisoned supply.
From April 2020 to March 2021 Halliburton, Kawalta, Pineridge District Health Unit According to public health, opioid-related deaths in the region have nearly doubled compared to April 2019 and March 2020.
“These are more than statistics,” says Katherine MacDonald, a registered nurse and health unit substance and harm reduction coordinator. “These are real people who are overdose and dying in our community.”
“International Overdose Awareness Day is a time to remember the people we lost due to overdose and share the sadness of the affected families. This day will also be if we do our part. Reminds us of the stigma surrounding death from overdose and that they can reduce the chances of it happening again. “
This year’s theme is “time to remember, time to act.”
This day will be marked on August 31st with an event at the following location:
• Cobourg: Night alerts for stops at Victoria Hall between 11am and 4pm are set at 8pm
• LINDSAY: Stop at Victoria Park from 4pm to 7pm
• Halliburton: Stop at Halliburton Village in Headlake Park from 10am to noon.
Residents are invited to attend these events. Proponents say these venues provide people with a safe place to remember their loved ones who died from overdose, share stories, provide support, and help break down the stigma associated with overdose. ..
The event is co-sponsored by the health unit PARN, Greenwood Union, Mom stops harm, And that John Howard Association.. COVID-19 safety measures will be implemented.
“Remember that overdose is a health and social issue, and we can save lives by increasing community awareness and behavior,” says McDonald’s.
When using drugs, public health suggests these safety measures:
Test small doses of medication before use.
Do not use alone.
If you are alone, call the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) Virtual Safe Consumption Line. 1-888-668-6677 Practice (NORS) or the buddy system and call your friends.
Call 911 for overdose.
Keep the naloxone kit handy. Kits are available at most pharmacies and needle exchange sites.
Avoid mixing drugs.
If someone is overdoing:
McDonald’s encourages people to intervene if they see someone overdose.
Call 911 and give that person a naloxone.
Good Samaritan Law protects those who seek help in an emergency from legal consequences, says McDonald’s. Good Samaritan’s drug overdose method also prevents people in the field of overdose from being prosecuted for possession or use of the drug, she explains.
..
