Interior Health administers hundreds of “ineffective doses” of COVID-19 vaccine

Interior Health calls on hundreds of Revelstoke residents to come back and start over COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Jab.

“Interior Health recently discovered a dose of COVID-19 vaccine that was stored in the wrong freezer and was considered ineffective,” health officials said in a press release Tuesday.

The vaccine was given to local residents as 15 first doses and 501 second doses.

They said it might have provided some protection from COVID-19, but each person who received an ineffective dose will be contacted individually to get another.

Ineffective doses of the vaccine pose no risk to clients, and Interior Health guarantees that no one who receives an ineffective shot has been infected with COVID-19 since immunization.

“Interior Health wants to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect yourself and your loved ones from this difficult pandemic,” health officials said. I am.

“Unfortunately, this situation indicates that the monitoring and monitoring system is working. Additional precautions have been taken to prevent this from happening in the future.”

All affected individuals will be asked to rebook their immunity when contacted by Interior Health.

















