Influenza and Covid-19, winter “can be complicated”





The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention usually suggests getting a flu shot by the end of October.

However, the coming flu season may be a bad one. Covid-19 still complicates things, so experts say you might want to do it sooner.

“I think we should wait as long as we can to take a shot a few years ago, but if we take it in the fall, it really should cover you throughout the season,” said Dr. Claudia Hoyen, director of pediatric infection control. Said. At Cleveland’s UH Rainbow Babys and Childrens Hospital. “If people are willing to get a flu shot, it’s probably a good thing whenever they can.”

Based on the number of viruses that hit people earlier this year, she doesn’t think it’s a good sign during the flu season. Hoyen’s children’s hospital has been very busy this summer compared to last year, treating children with more virus combinations.

“When we all took off the mask, the virus did what they were best at and found many people who gave a runny nose,” Hoyen said. What will happen to this year’s flu season According to the United States, influenza is still rare in the United States. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , But it can change soon. Experts often look to the Southern Hemisphere to predict the number of flu that the United States expects. In the Southern Hemisphere, the flu season usually begins in June and peaks in August. Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said: According to Schaffner, Australia has strict pandemic restrictions on incoming travelers and very low influenza activity. “But in China, where we have a lot of interaction with the outside world, the flu season is mild,” Schaffner said. “So I think this year will be at least a mild season.” Children are a “distribution franchise” of influenza The flu season usually begins at the beginning of the school year. More kids are back in the classroom than last year, and unless they’re wearing masks, and everyone else else, there will be more cases. He said. “Children are the” distribution franchise “of the influenza virus. They spread the flu virus among them because they are on top of each other and not the most hygienic little adorable people, “Schaffner said. “When children get infected, they carry the virus for a longer period of time than adults, so it’s actually they who bring the virus to their families and spread it to their neighbors and everyone,” Schaffner said. .. Influenza by numbers According to the CDC, there are 9 to 45 million influenza cases each year in the United States during the average season. Last year was not the average season. Influenza is virtually non-existent in the United States, with only a few thousand cases per year. One child has died. For comparison, between 2019 and 2020, 199 children died from influenza-related deaths, compared to 144 in the previous season. “Weird” Thankfully, it did not occur due to the high number of influenza and Covid-19 cases predicted by some experts in 2020. This year’s difference Helped were the special precautions people took to stop the Covid-19 epidemic. Masks, hand hygiene, face-to-face school restrictions, travel restrictions, and reduced interaction with others can help prevent the spread of Covid-19 and the flu. As the country opens up, protection from influenza vaccination becomes even more important. Almost everyone. People can be vaccinated against the flu and the Covid-19 vaccine at the same time, so if you haven’t been vaccinated against Covid-19 yet, or if you need a booster, put them apart in the actual medical practice. I do not have a reason.Flu vaccination, Schaffner said “If you have a chance to get both, get both,” Schaffner said. Of course, children under the age of 11 are not yet vaccinated against Covid-19. Influenza vaccination is already available at pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens. Additional Motivation for Influenza Vaccination Dr. Anthony Fauci I told CNN’s Anderson Cooper If the United States could return to “normal” by the spring of 2022 on Monday, when the majority of unvaccinated people in the country were vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, the director of the National Institute for Allergic Infectious Diseases said “It can be complicated” by the flu that said it would survive the winter. Vaccination can ensure that these numbers are minimized, and with Covid-19 in circulation, Hoyen has additional incentives to be vaccinated against the flu this year. Said. Children under the age of 12 are not yet vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine, which can lead to milder illness in younger children, but Hoyen says more children are infected with Covid-19 and other viruses in hospitals. I have. “Even if we don’t think these things are important to us, we actually do them for our children in our lives so that they can return to normal a little more. It should be done, “said Hoyen.

