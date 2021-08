High cholesterol promotes cancer by promoting resistance to a form of cell death-ScienceDaily

Chronically high cholesterol levels are known to be associated with an increased risk of breast cancer and worsening outcomes for most cancers, but the association is not fully understood.

In a study published online in the journal on August 24th Nature CommunicationsA research team led by the Duke Cancer Institute explains and works how breast cancer cells use cholesterol to develop resistance to stress and prevent them from dying when moving from their original tumor site. I have identified the mechanism that is present. “Most cancer cells die when they try to metastasize. This is a very stressful process,” said Dr. Donald P. McDonnell, a senior author who is a professor of pharmacology and cancer biology and medicine at Duke University School of Medicine. Stated. “A few people who do not die have this ability to overcome the stress-induced death mechanism of cells. Cholesterol has been found to be essential in promoting this ability.” McDonnell et al. Built on early laboratory studies focused on the association between hypercholesterolemia and estrogen-positive breast and gynecologic cancers. The studies found that cancers fueled by estrogen hormones stimulated cancer growth and benefited from derivatives of cholesterol that acted like estrogen. However, a paradox has emerged for estrogen-negative breast cancer. Although these cancers are not estrogen-dependent, high cholesterol is still associated with worse illnesses, suggesting that different mechanisms may be working. In a current study using cancer cell lines and mouse models, Duke researchers found that migrating cancer cells devour cholesterol in response to stress. Most die. But with the motif of strengthening without killing, living things emerge in superpowers that can withstand ferroptosis, the natural process by which cells succumb to stress. These stress-impermeable cancer cells then proliferate and easily metastasize. This process appears to be used not only in ER-negative breast cancer cells, but also in other types of tumors, including melanoma. And the identified mechanism may be the target of treatment. “Understanding this pathway has highlighted new approaches that may help treat progressive diseases,” McDonnell said. “There are currently developing treatments that block the pathways we have described. Importantly, these findings are good for health to lower cholesterol with drugs or diet. I’m emphasizing the reason again. “ In addition to McDonnell, study authors include Wen Liu, Rakid Safi, Dmitri Kazumi, Vinita Chakraborti, and Chin Lee Chan. The study was funded by the Department of Defense’s Breast Cancer Research Program and the National Institutes of Health.

Story source: material Provided by Duke University Medical Center.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

