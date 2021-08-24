Covid-19 Coronavirus Delta Outbreak: Grant Robertson Counters ScoMo Covid’s Criticism

Daily laps of all major developments in the outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta when New Zealand plunged into its fifth blockade.Video / NZ Herald / Getty

* Wait 24 hours to enter the Covid-infected Auckland Jet Park as the number of cases increases

* Places of Interest: More Supermarkets, 2 Farmers Stores, Another Unicampus

* Isolated families struggle to access food

* Vaccine Mistake: Five people may have been given saline instead, and investigations are underway

Three police checkpoints have been set up to block people entering and exiting Northland during alert level 4.

Located at the intersection of National Highways 1 and 12, Kaiwaka’s Mountain Road and Cove Road, there is Bream Tail Road.

Northland District Commander Tony Hill said, “Reassuring Farnow and the community, reassuring the community so far, and continuing to act if the driver chooses to ignore current travel restrictions. I want to wake up. “

There are currently 470 places of interest, with new additions such as shopping malls, cinema complexes and several bus stops today.

The new site includes the New Zealand Tourism School, St. Helie Mall, the St. Luke’s Event Cinema Arcadia Game, and six trips on Bus 007 between Green Bay and Glen Eden.

Treasury Minister Grant Robertson today dismissed criticisms of how Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison handles the outbreak of the Covid-19 Delta.

Morrison likened New Zealand’s continued focus on eliminating Covid with its highly infectious Delta strains to caves and “ridiculous” lives last night.

“For some reason, the states and territories that think Delta stocks can protect themselves from Covid forever are ridiculous,” Morrison said at a 9 news breakfast show today.

Robertson told NewsTalk ZB Mike Hosking this morning that he disagreed with Morrison and supported the country’s exclusion strategy until experts advised in another way.

“All experts continue to tell us that the best strategy we can take at this time is exclusion.

“It doesn’t look like Scott Morrison or anyone else is presenting it. Indeed, all the public health professionals I speak to say that what we are doing right now is exactly what we are doing for New Zealand. I say it’s the right strategy. “

The exclusion has made the country one of the strongest economic reactions in the world and one of the countries with the lowest mortality rates, Robertson said.

So far this morning, the Ministry of Health has released eight more Place of interestIncludes three more Pak’nSave supermarkets, two Farmers stores, and another university campus.

“Covid is another new world,” Morrison said.

“We need to get out there and live there. We can’t stay in the cave and we can get out of it safely,” he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has also endorsed New Zealand’s exclusion strategy, has not “too much fuss” in Morrison’s remarks, and all decisions made in the last 18 months are about New Zealand and the ideas of other countries. He said it wasn’t.

Epidemiologist Michael Baker told RNZ that people need to remember that removal has been achieved even in some Australian countries and states.

“It’s mostly a political statement,” he said in Morrison’s comment. “Exclusion is a political choice.”

Regarding wage subsidies, Robertson said he expects more companies to seek subsidies.

At the moment, it was mainly sought after by small businesses.

Money was reserved for the subsidy, “if we need to spend it, we have the cash,” he said.

Debt levels were lower than expected, as the economy recovered so well after the blockade last year.

Briscoe Group boss Rod Duke told Hosking that this time it was a reputational decision not to receive wage subsidies and it was a final decision.

“It’s probably both bits. We probably won’t last that long, and this time we think it will have a greater effect.”

However, if New Zealand is locked down, as in some Australian states, that view can change.

Mr Duke said he hopes the government will take a regional approach to free the country from blockades.

“You can probably see the South Island move from level 4 faster than it gets late for the start.

“Given the problems in the two main centers of Wellington and Auckland, we can see why we are leaving all the North Island. We honestly believe that the South Island will be at least Level 3 at the meeting on Friday. . “