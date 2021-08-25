Lee Health discusses rising COVID-19 mortality





Lee County Six more lost the fight against COVID-19 at Lee Health Hospital on Monday. Currently, the total number of deaths per week in one hospital system has increased to 54. Many of the people who have died recently are young, unvaccinated. To doctors, they say part of their job is to see people die. But now that more people are dying, jobs are changing. When Lee Health’s Dr. Jordan Taillon joined the intensive care unit, he knew the average overall mortality rate. About 10% of people who enter ICU never understand it. “It started to turn around here, your survival rate,” said Dr. Tyrone. “Now we are beginning to see an ever-increasing mortality rate. Once these patients enter the ICU and enter the ventilator, there is no great success in removing them from the ventilator.” COVID-19 has changed the ICU. Not only is the number of patients flooded, but the number of people dying is approaching the number of survivors. Doctors feel that many of these deaths are preventable. And although there have been many difficult moments, it is difficult for some doctors to see young and healthy people die. “Um … there was a young gentleman in his twenties,” said Dr. Taillon. “I went and talked to him about using a ventilator. It was only a matter of time before his body collapsed that his heart rate began to rise.” “We had enough time to meet him with his mother, but he asks me,” Am I going to die? ” And I can’t give him an answer. You can’t lie to him and say we can take you down 100%, the best you can say is we’re going to save your life. He was crying and scared. It was probably the worst moment of COVID for me, “he said. That young man did not survive. And, in the end, according to Dr. Tyrone, the only thing in the patient’s mind was his mother. Dr. Taillon states that the ICU is currently overrun and overworked and no remedy is visible.

