According to a British survey, the number of young smokers increased by a quarter in the first blockade.smoking





Studies suggest that the number of young adults smoking in the United Kingdom increased by about a quarter in the first blockade. Nonetheless, the number of people who quit smoking altogether increased, and the number of all age groups almost doubled during the first national blockade compared to the previous period, with University College London (UCL). Researchers at the University of Sheffield said. “The first blockade was unprecedented in that it changed people’s daily lives. We found that many smokers quit smoking on this occasion, which is great,” said UCL’s chief. The author and senior researcher, Dr. Sarah Jackson, said. “But the first blockade was also a period of great stress for many, with increased smoking rates and dangerous drinking in the groups most affected by the pandemic. “It is important to carefully monitor how these increases in smoking and drinking progress over time so that everyone in need has access to appropriate support.” They said that the widespread belief that smoking and drinking relieve stress could be a factor in the apparent increase in prevalence in people aged 18-34, but researchers found that their data He pointed out that he did not indicate what the cause was. Cancer Research UK, which funded the study, said smoking is the number one preventable cause of cancer and is known to cause at least 15 different illnesses. Charity added that drinking a small amount of alcohol increases the risk of seven types of cancer. Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer, said: “The UK’s upcoming tobacco control program is an important opportunity for governments to reduce smoking rates, but this can only be achieved with adequate investment. “The smokeless fund, which uses tobacco industry funds but does not interfere with the industry, money on the comprehensive measures needed to prevent people from starting smoking and help smokers quit smoking. Can be paid. “ The paper, published in Journal Addiction, states: “Smoking cessation activity has also increased. More young smokers tried to quit smoking during the blockade, and more smokers succeeded in quitting smoking. “But socio-economic disparities in drinking behavior patterns were clear. High-risk drinking increased more between women and less favorable social-grade women, but the proportion of alcohol reduction attempts was , Increased only among the more favorable social grades. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/aug/25/number-of-young-smokers-rose-by-a-quarter-in-first-lockdown-england-study-shows The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

