New data show a wide range of COVID-19 vaccination rates for students in Maine

Portland Public Schools and several other districts in the Maine coastal community have a high rate of vaccination among qualified students. New dashboard Released by the state on Tuesday.

However, in many other Maine states, student immunization rates are moderate or low, with only a handful showing immunization rates below 25%.

The dashboard, released by the Department of Health and Human Services and the Ministry of Education, provides estimates of vaccination rates for young students aged 12-18. The dashboard uses zip code data and at least the number of young people received. A single dose of COVID-19 vaccine reported in the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Updated approximately every two weeks.

“These data provide school leaders with information to make the best decisions for the community and help parents and students better understand vaccination rates in their area,” DHHS said. Commissioner Jeanne Lambreux said in a news release. “Increasing vaccination rates in schools throughout Maine, coupled with our work to help schools provide vaccination clinics and promote the benefits of these safe and effective vaccines. By doing so, the spread of COVID-19 can be suppressed. “

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine, Maine is a national vaccination leader, with 70.5 percent of eligible residents over the age of 12 being fully vaccinated. Throughout the state, 52% of adolescents aged 12-19 are fully vaccinated and 57% are first dosed. Vaccines have not yet been approved for children under the age of 12.

The dashboard shows several school districts with student vaccination rates above 75%, including the state’s largest public school in Portland. At this school, the vaccination rate for eligible students is estimated to be 85-89%. Portland coach Xavier Botana said in an email Tuesday evening that it was too early to comment on the data and had not yet had the opportunity to review it.

In nearby Baxton-based school administration district 6, which also serves the towns of Hollis, Limington, Standish, and Frye Island, Paul Penna said student vaccination rates will continue to determine COVID. Said that it was just one factor that the district would consider. A protocol like masking. Others include data on positive cases in a particular school, local prevalence, hospitalization, and age.

SAD 6 school nurses began collecting information on student vaccination rates last spring, and Pena said he expects vaccination rates in his district to exceed 50%. .. According to the dashboard, the percentage is 70-74%, and Pena said he hopes it will increase, but is happy with it.

“We are clearly happy with it,” he said. “We are moving in the right direction with vaccination.”

There are more than 250 school districts in Maine, but for privacy reasons, some school districts with very low student numbers may not appear on the dashboard. Charter school vaccination rates are also not included.

Only four school districts have a student vaccination rate of less than 25%. The Stacy Building-based Regional School Unit 89 has an immunization rate of 20 to 24 percent. Cutler Public School, 15-19%. Swans Island School District 76, 15-19 percent. Lisbon Public School, 20 to 24 percent.

Publishing school vaccination rates is one of Governor Janet Mills’ government’s widespread efforts to support immunization of school staff and students against COVID-19 and ensure a safe return to face-to-face learning. It is a department.

Other aspects of the plan include helping the school launch a free vaccine clinic and continuing to enroll in the free pooled COVID-19 test program. As of Monday, 302 public and private schools have signed up to participate in the weekly test program this fall.

In addition to student vaccination rates, Maine DHHS also collects staff vaccination rates from schools and will be available online in September. The report includes fully vaccinated staff in public and charter schools, private schools, career schools and technical schools from kindergarten to high school.

” Previous