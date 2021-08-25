The number of people with high blood pressure has doubled worldwide, large studies find





That’s despite the fact that there are many cheap and easy treatments, from healthy eating and exercise to tablets that use a variety of mechanisms to safely lower blood pressure.

It’s easy to measure, but many people don’t even seem to receive this basic level of care in both rich and poor countries. Studies published in The Lancet Medical Journal find. As a result, 8.5 million people die each year, according to the World Health Organization. High blood pressure causes damage to other organs such as stroke, heart failure, and kidneys.

“We used data from people aged 30-79 years in a representative population study on blood pressure measurement and treatment from 1990 to 2019,” said a global team led by Majid Ezati, a global health specialist at Imperial College London. I have. , I have written.

“Hypertension is defined as systolic blood pressure (upper limit of blood pressure measurement) of 140 mm Hg or higher, diastolic blood pressure (lower limit of measurement value) of 90 mm Hg or higher, or taking a drug for hypertension. . “

Researchers examined data covering 184 countries. The number of people with high blood pressure was found to have doubled from 648 million in 1990 to nearly 1.3 billion by 2019. “Policies to give people in the poorest countries access to healthier foods, especially reducing salt intake, making fruits and vegetables more affordable, and expanding universal health and primary care. The detection needs to be improved by ensuring uninterrupted access to effective drugs. Funding and implementation to delay the spread of high blood pressure in low- and middle-income countries. “ Many high-income countries, including Canada, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Spain, reported record lows in hypertension, but at high rates in low- and middle-income countries such as Paraguay and in Central European countries including Hungary, Poland and Croatia. bottom. Canada and Peru had the lowest incidence of hypertension. “The prevalence of hypertension was highest in Central and Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Oceania, Southern Africa, and in some countries in Latin America and the Caribbean,” the team wrote. Overall, studies have found that just under one-third of men and women between the ages of 30 and 79 have high blood pressure worldwide. “The cardiovascular pandemic hasn’t received much attention in the last 18 months, but it’s global in choosing unhealthy lifestyles such as high fat, sugar, salt, alcohol intake, sedentary lifestyles avoiding exercise, and smoking. It reflects concerns about these trends: higher blood vessels and worse cholesterol levels that damage the blood vessels that supply the heart and brain, “said Robert, a professor of cardiology at Shefield University who was not involved in the study. The story said.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/24/health/blood-pressure-global-rates/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos