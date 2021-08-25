Marine Chief COVID Tracker: Surge hits the “plateau”

The surge in new COVID-19 cases in Marin has leveled off, but it is too early for the county to reduce its safety obligations, such as masks, a county public health official said Tuesday.

“I think we’ve reached the plateau,” Dr. Matt Willis told the supervisory board. “Still, it’s a highly infected plateau with 15 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per day, but you can rest assured that it’s not as sharp as it was in July.”

According to Willis, the county surge peaked on August 1, with an average of 51 new cases per day. He said the county is currently seeing about 40 new cases per day. He attributed this decrease to the high vaccination rate of marine.

“Looking across the 58 counties in California, we see a clear link between the trajectory of increased cases and vaccination rates,” says Willis.

Approximately 95% of marine residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 88.2% have been fully vaccinated. Marin has a higher proportion of vaccinated populations than any other county in California.

Willis said clinical trials are underway to determine the safety of vaccination in children under the age of 12.

“We prioritize vaccination of school-aged children as soon as possible,” he said. “We are already planning with the school to do it efficiently.”

Supervisor Damon Connolly said there were 19 people admitted to Marin on Tuesday with COVID-19, five of whom were in the intensive care unit. He asked Willis if he had been vaccinated.

“We see people vaccinated in hospitals, but at a much lower rate,” Willis said. “More than 90% of hospitalizations in the last three months have been from unvaccinated people. The risk of being hospitalized in Marine County if not vaccinated is COVID-19 if vaccinated. It is 50 times the risk of being hospitalized. “

Of the 19 people admitted to Marin, Willis said that Novato Community Hospital and Kaiser Permanente’s San Rafael Medical Center belong to a larger regional network, so some have been transferred from outside the county.

Later on Tuesday, the county reported that 20 coronavirus patients were in Marin’s hospital.

During public comments following Willis’ presentation, some people expressed concern about Maskman dating, especially in public schools.

“I’m just worried about the long-term effects of the mask,” said Cat Smith. “Both bacteria and dirt breathing all day, and the long-term effects of not being able to see each other, and how it affects them psychologically.”

Connolly asked Willis to discuss the indicators to use when deciding when to remove the mask requirement.

Willis said it was not time to ease policies to reduce infection rates. Marin experiences about 15 cases per 100,000 inhabitants per day, which is considered a high community infection, he said.

Willis said the number of cases should be reduced to four per 100,000 people per day before considering relaxing local obligations. He said he could not control the state edict.

At the national level, some health professionals predict that more entities will be required to be vaccinated after the US Food and Drug Administration fully approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Willis said Tuesday that the approval was “great news,” but it wasn’t surprising.

“It’s just an affirmation of what was decided in clinical trials,” he said.

Willis said he hopes that the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will receive similar approvals.