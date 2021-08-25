Hospitalization doubles in 2 weeks as BC records 641 new cases of COVID-19

British Columbia health officials have announced 641 new cases of COVID-19, but there were no additional deaths on Tuesday.

A total of 138 people are hospitalized and 78 are in the intensive care unit.

Overall hospitalization usually lags behind spikes and dips in new cases, a 100% increase from two weeks before 68 people were hospitalized for the disease.

The number of patients in the intensive care unit has increased by about 53% from 51 a week ago.

In a written statement, the state said there are currently 5,357 active cases of people infected with the new coronavirus in British Columbia.

The breakdown of new cases from vaccination from August 16th to 22nd is as follows.

Among those who were not vaccinated, 2,870 cases or 70.2 percent were included.

680 or 16.6 percent were among those who were fully vaccinated.

541 cases or 13.2 percent were among those partially vaccinated.

The breakdown of new cases completed in hospitalization from August 9th to 22nd is as follows.

Those who have not been hospitalized 108 times or vaccinated 77.7%.

14.4 percent of those who have been hospitalized 20 times or have been completely vaccinated.

7.9 percent of 11 hospitalized or partially vaccinated.

The state’s death toll from the disease is currently 1,801 dead. So far, there are 161,271 confirmed cases.

The breakdown of new cases by region is as follows.

273 new cases of interior health. There are a total of 2,054 active cases.

Fraser Health’s 149 new cases have a total of 1,223 active cases.

There are 125 new cases at Vancouver Coastal Health, for a total of 1,330 active cases.

Island Health has 53 new cases, for a total of 430 active cases.

There are 39 new cases in Northern Health, for a total of 308 active cases.

Among people residing outside Canada, there are two new cases that are a group with a total of 12 active cases.

There are a total of 11 active outbreaks in Assisted Living and Long-term Care. Of these, 10 are Interior Health and 1 is Fraser Health. An active part of acute care is the Peace Arch Hospital at Fraser Health.

As of Tuesday, 83.3% of people over the age of 12 in British Columbia received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 75.1% received the second dose.

On Monday, 5,048 people in British Columbia received their first vaccination. This is the highest number in 19 days. Since December 2020, the state has given 7,351,471 doses.

BC Vaccine Card, Maskman Date

The state-wide Maskman Date begins Wednesday, August 25th.

People over the age of 12 must wear masks in indoor spaces such as grocery stores, city halls, restaurants, pubs, bars, public transport, taxis, or office buildings where public services are provided.

“We now know that certain measures need to be taken,” said state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, citing an increase in the number of cases in the state.

“Maskman Date is one of the additional layers we place as we go through the fall.”

On Monday, the state government announced its next plan: COVID-19 vaccination proof required For those who want to attend concerts, sporting events, movies, restaurants, nightclubs, casinos and fitness classes.

The new “BC Vaccine Card” will be implemented on September 13th.

Initially, eligible British Columbia citizens require proof of a single vaccination. You will need to take 2 doses by October 24th. Cards are needed for a wide range of non-essential recreational and social activities.

Not required at grocery stores and other retail stores. You also don’t have to enter the place of worship.

There is an exemption for children under the age of 12, but not for those who cannot be vaccinated for health or religious reasons.

Plan to return to school

Kindergarten to grade 12 students will return to full-time face-to-face classes in September this year, and grade 4 and above staff and students will be required to wear masks in the indoor space.

Young students are encouraged to wear masks.

There are no study groups or cohorts in the 2021/2022 school year.

Health officials said the state could introduce additional community measures specific to individual schools or school districts if the infection rate in the area was higher in the area.

Hospitalization for COVID-19 is 17 times higher in unvaccinated people

The fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic state is mainly Affects unvaccinated people..

new data Of the 113 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 from August 10 to August 16, 95 were completely unvaccinated, but were fully vaccinated, according to the BC government. There were 12 cases and 6 cases in which COVID-19 was inoculated once. vaccination.

That’s 6.56 per 100,000 unvaccinated people in British Columbia who were hospitalized that week, compared to 0.37 per 100,000 fully vaccinated. The proportion of unvaccinated people is 17.7 times that of vaccinated people.

British Columbia citizens over the age of 12 who are not yet immunized can register in three ways:

People can also be immunized at walk-in clinics throughout the state.