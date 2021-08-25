Pregnant nurse whose baby died from COVID after refusing the vaccine





A 32-year-old pregnant Alabama nurse and her foetation died of COVID-19 after a woman refused to obtain it. Vaccination against the virus, According to reports. Haley Marquee Richardson worked in the delivery unit at Pensacola Hospital and was infected with COVID-19 about three weeks before she died on Friday. According to Al.com.. Richardson, who reportedly lived outside the mobile, was transferred to the ICU after his symptoms worsened. “After staying in the hospital for about 3-4 days, [obstetrician] She told her she would lose her baby, “said family friend Jason Watley. “And she kept getting worse.” “At some point, they basically told her that you had to start treating you as if you had no children. Anyway, the baby passes by, so we do what we can for you. Must be. “ Richardson’s mother, Julie Marquee, said her daughter refused to be vaccinated, even though the hospital she worked for required vaccination. Richardson reportedly was concerned that it might cause an anaphylactic reaction. “Haley had an anaphylactic reaction in the past,” Marquee said. “That’s why she felt unsafe for her. Haley Marquee Richardson tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks before her death on August 20, 2021.

Facebook “And, of course, with all the negative reports going on, what did she believe in what the vaccine does to reproduction?” CDC has Encouraged all pregnant women Vaccination, including pregnant women who are not at high risk of serious illness or pregnancy complications such as miscarriage or stillbirth. A local doctor told the reporting outlet Associate COVID-19 vaccine with infertility There is no basis. “The claims linking the COVID-19 vaccine to infertility are unfounded and there is no scientific evidence to support them,” said Dr. Karen Lee Sample, director of obstetrics and gynecology at Huntsville Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Alabama have Lowest vaccination rate In the United States, less than 37% of the population is fully vaccinated with COVID-19, working on an average of over 4,000 new cases daily. According to Johns Hopkins University.. Marquee and her other daughter are now asking other pregnant women in Alabama to get a jab. ICU continues to be overwhelmed, According to the report. “Since her illness, this has been found to have hit many pregnant women 26-27 weeks gestation,” she said. “And the baby died two days before 27 weeks, so I understand that there are quite a few women of the same shape in the UAB.” Richardson, who left his daughter and husband Jordan behind, built the last heavy tank-Heartfelt Facebook post It was reportedly August 9th, before she put on a ventilator. “Here, in the dark, in the early hours of the morning, all of this was just a nightmare, or because of my own problems with Covid, it’s easy to pretend I’m just in bed at this hospital. “Richardson writes. .. “There is nothing wrong with the sweet baby girl I thought I was protecting with my womb.”

