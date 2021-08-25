Health
British Columbia reports 641 new COVID-19 cases as the state reintroduces a mandatory mask policy
Another 641 new case COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) It was reported Tuesday in British Columbia hours after the state reintroduced public health measures that required masks to be worn in all indoor public spaces.
Of the new cases, 273 were in the interior health area. 125 were Vancouver Coastal Health, 149 were Fraser Health, 53 were Island Health, and 39 were Northern Health. Two cases involved people residing outside Canada.
Revived Maskman Dates Across British Columbia
No new deaths have been reported, with 1,801 deaths from COVID-19 in British Columbia.
The number of people hospitalized for this disease has increased to 138. Of those patients, 78 receive intensive or acute treatment.
Currently, there are 5,357 cases of active illness in the state, an increase of just over 300 since Monday announced by health officials. Over 1,700 new cases over a 72-hour span..
BC is preparing to deploy vaccination cards
Over 75% of eligible BC residents are fully vaccinated with COVID-19, but state health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the delta variant increased the number of cases and made unvaccinated people larger. He said he needed to increase that number to risk it. Virus infection.
Trend story
According to the state, from August 9 to 22, fully unvaccinated people accounted for 83.4% of cases and 85.6% of hospitalizations.
BC is preparing to deploy vaccination cards
Earlier that day, the British Columbia government announced that it would require people to wear masks again in public indoor spaces throughout the state.
This order also applies to students in grades 4 and above at the beginning of the school year.
Henry says the order will be revalued in mid-October when the state fully implements cards that show evidence of immunity to people entering restaurants, theaters and events.
