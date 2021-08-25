Heavy drinking and smoking when young people can age your mind





Share on Pinterest According to a new study, the use of alcohol from the age of 17 can lead to measurable heart damage by the age of 24. Smoking can exacerbate this.Alto Images / Getty Images Our arteries harden naturally with age, but certain habits and behaviors can exacerbate this process.

Drinking and smoking between the ages of 17 and 24 can accelerate arterial stiffness by as much as 10%, according to a new study.

The higher the alcohol and tobacco usage of young adults, the worse the arteriosclerosis. This was more important for women.

This accelerated stiffness is problematic because it can increase the risk of heart disease and cause stroke in later years. As we grow older, our arteries naturally become less elastic. condition It is associated with an increased risk of heart disease and stroke. New research published in European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2021 We have found that drinking alcohol from adolescence to young adulthood can accelerate this process and significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular disease in later years. The findings also suggest that the combination of smoking and drinking in this age group had an even greater impact on health. “Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains a major global public health burden, with both acute and pharmacological interventions significantly improving in life memory, but the next most important steps are smoking and alcohol. “Use of”, research author Hugo Walford, a medical student at University College London, told Healthline. Walford’s survey included 1,655 participants aged 17-24. Parent-Child Avon Longitudinal Study (ALSPAC).. Researchers measured alcohol consumption and smoking habits in participants aged 17 and 24. Participants are now able to choose between “No”, “Medium” (defined as 4 or less on a normal drinking day), and “High” (defined as 5 or more on a normal drinking day) for drinking. rice field. Day). Participants selected smoking habits from “no smoking”, “past (smokers)”, “medium” (less than 10 cigarettes a day), and “high” (10 or more cigarettes a day). Using a technique called Carotid-femoral pulse wave velocityResearchers, who are considered to be strong predictors of future cardiovascular disease, especially in adolescents, evaluated participants’ arteriosclerosis at 7-year intervals. The results showed that arteriosclerosis increased by an average of 10.3 percent from age 17 to 24. Women were slightly affected by this than men. The more alcohol a person consumed, the stiffer the arteries, but those with an average smoking score did not experience significant rigidity. Former smokers and “never” smokers had similar levels of arteriosclerosis. However, “high-intensity” smokers showed arteriosclerosis more than those who had never smoked, which was statistically significant only in women. Dr. Michael GoifmanDrinking alcohol causes many health problems, a director of clinical cardiology at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills in Queens, New York, told Healthline. “It can damage the liver [causing] Cirrhosis; heart, [leading to] With heart failure arrhythmia; And the brain [by causing] “Dementia,” he added, which could damage the pancreas, weaken the immune system, and increase the risk of certain cancers. Wolford said he wasn’t surprised by the findings because they are based on previous findings. evidence It shows similar results. National smoking rate Fall In recent years, vaping presents another health challenge. “Binge drinking is often a normal experience for students, and the decline in smoking prevalence in the UK is being challenged by the surge in e-cigarette use,” said Wolford. statement.. Patricia ForanRN, DNP, director of the Northwell Health System’s Tobacco Control Center in Great Neck, New York, warned those who believed that vaporization was a better alternative to smoking. “Vaping has not been proven to be a healthier alternative to smoking,” she said. “Nearly 3,000 people were hospitalized due to lung infections and other health problems associated with vaporization.” She added that inhaling vapors, like smoking cigarettes, has been shown to make blood vessels harder and reduce blood flow. According to Wolford, these findings show that drinking and smoking can put young people on the path of their life course and ultimately cause heart disease and stroke. “Our new findings show measurable changes in adolescents when other established biomarkers, such as blood pressure, do not show differences between participants,” he confirmed. Asked if quitting drinking or smoking can undo the damage caused by these habits, Foran said a study found that people who quit smoking have more vascular stiffness than those who do not quit. It says it can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke. “It’s never too early or too late to quit,” she emphasized. “The benefits of quitting smoking are always better breathing, improved heart function and better blood flow.” According to Goifman, even if the damage caused by smoking or drinking becomes permanent, “it may go further if you continue to use it.” He said there was virtually no time too late to finish, “because some physiological changes would be seen within a year of stopping.” According to Wolford, heavy temporary drinking and smoking by young people is often justified by the belief that “they are temporary and related to the freedom of young adults.” However, he emphasized the importance of identifying the clinical consequences of these behaviors on adolescents and implementing public health policies to reduce consumption. “I hope my results contribute to this ever-growing set of evidence and ultimately help prevent CVD,” he said. Alcohol use from the age of 17 can cause serious arterial damage by the age of 24, and smoking can exacerbate this, according to a new study in the United Kingdom. According to experts, drinking alcohol can damage major organs and affect long-term cognitive health, and quitting these habits is the first step in improving health. They also emphasize the need to implement better public policies to further reduce alcohol and tobacco consumption, which helps prevent cardiovascular disease.

