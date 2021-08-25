Oregon set a new record for 1,000 hospitalized with COVID-19. 2,804 new cases and 30 deaths

On Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Health reported 2,804 new cases of coronavirus, 30 new deaths, and a record 1,000 Oregonians hospitalized for COVID-19.

Governor Kate Brown Number of hospitalizations “Awesome milestones” to be announced on Tuesday State-wide obligations that require masks In outdoor public places where physical distance is not possible. Mandate takes effect on Friday and aims to limit the spread of highly contagious delta mutants.

A deadly summer surge in coronavirus across Oregon filled 93% of the state’s intensive care unit beds, with 283 coronavirus patients on ICU beds on Tuesday (up 30 from Monday). ). The test positive rate remains double-digit, with Oregon reporting 12.2% again on Tuesday, with an average of 2,105 new COVID-19 cases reported daily.

The “overwhelming majority” of Oregon’s COVID-19 patients have not been vaccinated, state health official Dean Sidelinger said in a statement Tuesday.

“This represents 1,000 people being taken care of by health care providers who spend the night in hospitals away from their families and continue to take care of those who are tired of the virus.” Said Sidelinger.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (7), Benton (37), Clatsop (171), Clatsop (46), Colombia (15), Couse (65), Crook (22), Curry (24), Deshuts (135), Douglas (240), Gilliam (1), Grant (4), Harney (7), Hood River (12), Jackson (242), Jefferson (7), Josephine (195), Clatsop (25), Lake (3), Lane (195), Lincoln (72), Lynn (110), Marul (47), Marion (464), Morrow (10), Multnomah (152), Pork (45), Sherman (3), Tillamook (26) Umatilla (87), Union (15), Wallowa (4), Wasco (50), Washington (162), Yamhill (104).

Deaths: Tuesday’s state reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths related to COVID-19:

A 61-year-old Douglas County man who died on August 21 after being positive on August 18 at the Mercy Medical Center.

A 72-year-old Douglas County man who tested positive on August 8 at the Mercy Medical Center and died on August 22.

A 90-year-old Coos County man who was positive on August 18 and died on August 22. The place of death has been confirmed.

An 81-year-old Coos County woman who died at home on August 23, positive on August 18.

A 74-year-old Benton County woman who tested positive on August 16 at the Good Sumaritan Community Medical Center and died on August 21.

An 84-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on August 2 and died at home on August 11.

A 70-year-old Jackson County woman who tested positive on August 2 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and died on August 11.

A 73-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on August 8 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and died on August 21.

An 88-year-old woman from Jackson County died at home on August 17, after a positive test on July 11.

A 59-year-old Jackson County woman who tested positive on August 16 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on August 21.

A 95-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on August 19 and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on August 21.

A 67-year-old Jackson County woman who died on July 20 and positive on July 31 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

An 81-year-old Josephine County man who tested positive on August 14 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on August 21.

An 80-year-old Josephine County man who tested positive on August 10 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on August 21.

An 83-year-old Josephine County man who tested positive on August 12 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on August 21. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

A 77-year-old Josephine County woman who tested positive on August 12 at the Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and died on August 22.

A 77-year-old Josephine County man who tested positive on August 8 at the Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and died on August 21.

A 50-year-old Lane County man who was positive on July 28 and died on August 11. The place of death has been confirmed.

A 75-year-old woman from Multnomah County who was positive on August 5 and died on August 21. The place of death has been confirmed.

An 83-year-old Marion County man who tested positive on August 15 and died at Salem Hospital on August 21.

A 61-year-old Marion County woman who died on August 21 after being positive on August 12 at Salem Hospital.

An 87-year-old Marion County man who tested positive on August 9 at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and died on August 22.

A 53-year-old man in Marion County died at home on August 18 after a positive test on July 30.

A 67-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on August 21 and died on August 21. The place of death has been confirmed.

A 92-year-old man from Tillamook County who was positive on August 20 and died on August 23. The place of death has been confirmed.

An 80-year-old man from Tillamook County who was positive on August 15 and died on August 21. The place of death has been confirmed.

A 31-year-old woman from Tillamook County who was positive on August 13 and died on August 22. The place of death has been confirmed.

A 74-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on August 11 at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and died on August 22.

A 74-year-old Washington County man who tested positive on August 21 at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center and died on August 22.

A 71-year-old Deschutes County man who tested positive on August 5 at St. Charles Bend Hospital and died on August 21.

Each person had an underlying health condition, or authorities had determined the existence of an underlying condition.

Hospitalization: 1,000 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of 63 from Monday. This includes 283 people in the intensive care unit, an increase of 30 from Monday.

Vaccines: Oregon reported 7,928 newly administered COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 3,450 on Monday and the rest from the previous day.

Since it began: Oregon reported 260,425 confirmed or estimated coronavirus infections and 3,066 deaths, yet among the lowest per capita numbers in the country. To date, 2,591,903 people have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at least once, and 2,377,102 have been fully vaccinated.

For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/

-Catarina Gaitan; @catalinagaitan_