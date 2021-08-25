Indigenous vaccine gap widens as western New South Wales reaches new COVID records





Indigenous peoples’ vaccination rates in western New South Wales are significantly lower than the larger population, creating new fears for vulnerable communities as the region encounters a record number of new cases. Vaccination rates in western New South Wales have skyrocketed to more than a quarter of the population in recent weeks, but according to the Western New South Wales Regional Health District, only 6% of the indigenous population is fully vaccinated. It has been. The western part of the state reported 49 new COVID cases on Wednesday, 35 of which were Dubbo, 7 of which were Burke, 5 of which were Orange, 1 of which was Narromine, and 1 of which was Walgett. Currently, there are a total of 369 cases in western New South Wales. Health workers at the COVID-19 Dowel West Walk-in Clinic last week. credit:Kate Gerati / SMH. “It’s definitely reaching a level of great concern,” said Scott McLachlan, Chief Executive Officer of the Western District Health District of New South Wales.

Over the past two weeks, vaccination rates in western New South Wales have risen by 7-8 percentage points, bringing the total full vaccination rate to 26 percent. However, McLachlan warned that the vaccination coverage of vulnerable indigenous communities in the region was relatively low. “The Aboriginal community around western New South Wales is still receiving very low vaccination rates, especially double vaccinations, down about 6.3%,” he said. “Urgent. We know that the majority of people currently infected with COVID are Aboriginal. Vaccination of the Aboriginal community is one of the most important things that can help us save lives. I know it will be. “ Currently, just under 28,000 indigenous peoples throughout the state are fully vaccinated with COVID-19, which is about 10.5 percent of the total population of Aborigines in New South Wales. Just under 32% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated.

