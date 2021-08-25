Studies suggest that corona vaccine prophylaxis is declining in the first jabbed people

Protection provided by two doses Pfizer Also AstraZenecaCoronavirus vaccine Begins to decline within 6 months and is new research I will propose.

In a reasonable “worst case scenario”, protection can be reduced to less than 50% of older people. Health care workers By winter, an analysis from the Zoe COVID study was found.

Pfizer Jab was 88% effective in prevention COVID-19 infection One month after the second dose, this dropped to 74% after 5-6 months and by 14 percentage points at 4 months.

The AstraZeneca vaccine provided 77% protection against infection one month after the second vaccination. This shows a decrease of 67% after 4-5 months and a 10 percentage point decrease in 3 months.

In Pfizer’s interim efficacy trial, it was observed that the risk of infection was initially reduced by 96.2% up to 2 months after the second dose. More than 4 months after the second dose, there was an 83.7% reduction and a 12.5 percentage point reduction in risk.

The results of this study, which attracted more than 1.2 million test results and participants, will increase the demand for autumn booster vaccination campaigns that will help prevent a surge in cases and hospitalizations.

Other countries are already planning booster campaigns. Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced that most US adults would be able to take a third dose from September.

Israel has already given booster shots to people over the age of 50 following the surge in incidents. A study conducted by the National Ministry of Health also suggested that the protection provided by the Pfizer vaccine began to decline in vulnerable people.

Vaccine deployment in the UK began with long-term care residents and people over the age of 80, prioritizing older people and vulnerabilities. Zoe’s study suggests that they are more likely to be vulnerable to infection than this winter, as many people received jabs more than six months ago. With people.

Real-world analysis predicts that it is less protective than clinical trials, and the Zoe study vaccine is not currently being tested against the predominant delta virus variant.

Professor Tim Spector, Principal Scientist for the Zoe Covid Study App, said:

“If a high level of infection in the UK is caused by relaxation of social restrictions and highly contagious mutations, this scenario can mean increased hospitalization and mortality.

“If we need to urgently plan a vaccine booster and our goal is to reduce deaths and hospitalizations based on vaccine resources, is it wise to have a strategy to vaccinate children? It is expected to prevent debilitation and is not a reason not to be vaccinated.

“Vaccines still provide a high level of protection against the majority of the population, especially delta mutants, so we still need as many people as possible to be fully vaccinated.”

British government yesterday Signed the contract Clearly indicate that the Minister is preparing for a regular and ongoing booster program, and inoculate another 35 million Pfizer vaccines later next year. The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization will soon decide on a booster program in the United Kingdom.

The Zoe Covid Study will launch the app feature on December 11, 2020, enabling the recording of the Covid-19 vaccine and monitoring actual side effects and efficacy in a cohort of over 1 million active users.

Using vaccines recorded from December 8th last year to July 3rd, 2021 and data on infections that occurred between May 26th and July 31st this year when delta mutants prevailed. Did.

The results of the study have been adjusted to give an average risk of reduced infection throughout the population.