Coronavirus in the United States: Covid cases among children surged to one of the highest rates of pandemics.Experts warn that it may get worse





According to the latest reports from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Association of Children’s Hospitals, after a decline in early summer, child cases increased exponentially, more than quadrupling last month.

According to the report, more than 180,000 children were seen in the week from about 38,000 cases a week near the end of July to August 19.

Health professionals are particularly concerned about the cases of children when students return to school, many of whom are not obliged to mask and do not have access to vaccines.

Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine fully approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told CNN that Monday for Americans over the age of 16 was “the sun in the midst of all these dark Covid clouds.” However, children under the age of 16 have not yet been fully approved for the vaccine, and emergency use authorization is only for adolescents over the age of 12. Children aged 5 to 11 are the next group to qualify for the Covid-19 vaccine, and the latest emergency use authorization from the FDA will add at least 28 million children. That’s about 9% of the US population. -Eligible to be vaccinated, according to CNN analysis of federal data. However, the process of licensing vaccines for that age group may not be complete until the end of the calendar year, US surgeon president Dr. Vivek Murthy told CNN’s Brianna Keilar. Dr. Paul Ofit, a member of the FDA’s Vaccine Advisory Board, told CNN. This is because the more contagious delta mutants spread and the cold, dry winter weather facilitates the spread of the virus. While the children are sitting together in the classroom. “You’re going to bring all the groups of completely sensitive people together in one place,” he told Jake Tapper. “It’s not a good recipe.” It’s good to have a vaccine for children by then, but it’s important for health authorities to take the time to ensure that the vaccine is thoroughly tested and considered safe. “You will be testing 4,000, 7,000, and 10,000 children, and then you will be vaccinated to millions of children,” said Ofit. “We are moving as fast as possible. When talking about doing a large vaccine test, it’s not easy to move that fast.” Schools take a different approach to increasing cases As incidents increase among children, some school leaders seek precautions and others ban mask obligations. According to CNN, at least 11,851 students and 2,610 employees tested positive for Covid-19 across Florida’s 15 largest school districts, and school districts began tracking cases in grades 2021-22. Since then, it corresponds to more than 14,461 confirmed cases. analysis. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning schools from enacting mask obligations, but as the case expanded, eight counties opposed the order. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also announced a ban on Maskman dating Proceedings from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), according to a complaint filed on Tuesday. “This is a matter of disability rights,” said Susan Mizuner, director of the ACLU Disability Rights Program. “Students with health or disabilities who are susceptible to COVID have the right to attend school without jeopardizing their health or safety. Schools with children with these conditions are subject to federal disability rights law. There are legal obligations, “Mizner said in a statement from ACLU. McMaster spokesman Brian Simms refused to comment specifically on the proceedings, but “the only truly comprehensive option is for all parents to decide whether their child will wear a mask at school. To be able to make a decision. “ Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Unified School District is implementing strong mitigation measures that appear to keep infection rates below 1% in the first week of class. The district, the second largest in the country, has taken steps across more than 1,000 schools. District teachers and employees must be fully vaccinated by October 15. All students, staff and visitors need a mask. The school district also has a “cohort” model, which aims to keep as many students as possible in the same classroom with students in the same group. Rigid and costly test initiatives are also underway. All students and employees are required to take a free weekly test to enroll in school, regardless of vaccination status. Vaccines are not very effective against Delta, but they are still important Although the epidemic of delta mutants has affected the effectiveness of the vaccine, vaccination remains reported to be a strong guardian against illness, hospitalization and death. according to A study published on Tuesday by the CDC Vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 infection decreased from 91% to 66% when delta mutants made up the majority of circulating viruses. CDC Covid-19 Emergency Response Epidemiologist and lead author Ashley Fowlks told CNN on Tuesday. However, New study from Los Angeles County Fully vaccinated people are far more likely to be hospitalized, admitted to the intensive care unit, require a ventilator, or die from Covid-19 than unvaccinated people. Double check that it is low “On July 25, the infection and hospitalization rates for unvaccinated people were 29.2 times higher than those for fully vaccinated people,” a researcher at the Los Angeles County Public Health Department said in the study: I have. Published on Tuesday by the CDC .. “It’s still a very powerful vaccine,” Fowlkes said, especially when it comes to more severe consequences. “But we also aim to keep using the mask for a little longer.”

CNN’s Ben Tinker, Virginia Langmaid, Naomi Thomas, Malory Simon, Elizabeth Stuart, Melissa Alonso, Michael Nederman, and Jacqueline Howard contributed to this report.

