The striking purple chalk campaign aims to bring BC’s toxic drug supply deaths back into the limelight.

“We are still dying … Are you still looking at us?” The campaign re-emerges the opioid crisis and revitalizes conversations on an international overdose day. Aim

Purple chalk markings that resemble the contours of a forensic body will be painted on the pavement outside the North Shore politician’s office this weekend.

Each outline showing one of the many lives lost in the ongoing opioid crisis in British Columbia.

A clear visual reminder set for International Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st is Moms Stop the Harm, a national group aimed at changing failed drug policies and helping families. Led by North Shore members of.

Matthew Witt, the father of the bereaved North Shore, will be one of the members drawing chalk body images outside the politician’s office coming this Saturday (August 28).

Witt’s son Sebastian was clean for over a year before his death after a recurrence on May 18, 2015 at the age of 20. Witt strongly believes that the shame surrounding addiction prevented his son from seeking help when he needed it most.

He shared How his son died To advocate policy changes and help shake the negative stigma surrounding drug addiction after receiving a toxic supply of fentanyl for British Columbia’s five-year overdose crisis anniversary on April 14. ..

Witt wants a campaign, “We’re still dying … are you still looking at us?” The crisis is back in the limelight, stimulating conversation, and negative surrounding drugs. Helps reduce stigma.

“We just want more visibility into the opioid epidemic,” he said.

“Five years ago, a public health emergency was declared, but that’s just a word. We allow people to see treatment options later when they are in a better state of mind. I would like to see some actions, mainly the supply of safe medicines to keep people alive.

“If they are dead, we can’t help anyone.”

Since the opioid crisis in British Columbia was declared by Dr. Perry Kendall, a former British Columbia health officer, there have been more than 7,000 deaths from illicit drug toxicity in 2016. In 2020, the supply of toxic drugs killed more than ever in the history of the state and killed 1,724 people.

The situation did not improve this year, killing hundreds. In May alone, 160 people died. This means that more than 5 people die each day.

Sad national data further highlight the seriousness of the situation, with 21,174 deaths from apparent opioid toxicity between January 2016 and December 2020.

On August 28, Witt and colleagues begin to outline chalk and place notecards at the North Vancouver-Seymour MLA Susie Chant office in Lynn Valley at 11:00 am. Then do the same in North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowin Maz and North Vancouver. MP Jonathan Wilkinson’s office in Esplanade.

Jennifer Cooper, a fellow MSTH resident of the North Shore, is by Wit, holding a choke. This 68-year-old woman is well aware of the pain that can be caused by her family dying from illegal drugs. Her younger brother, Paul, died on December 6, 1996, on the eve of his 40th birthday, due to “intentional cocaine overdose.”

“That was 25 years ago, I see. I’m still empty because he’s not with us,” she said.

Her brother did not die of toxic supplies, but Cooper joined MSTH for support and awareness. Too many for him.

She said this weekend’s campaign “opportunity to think about the number of people dying from poison supplies to help educate people about the crisis and put pressure on politicians who can help make a difference. I said.

“It’s the politicians who need to make this change,” Cooper said.

In April, to address stigma, Mental Health and Addiction Minister Sheila Malcolmson officially officially exempts BC from Health Canada to decriminalize personal ownership of drugs in the state. Announced that it will request.

Witt agrees with the decision, but he says the action is still too long.

His message to local politicians is “Let’s implement the tax exemption of Article 56 (1)”.

“Take action now and stop postponing it,” he said.

“Through decriminalization across the state, we can reduce the fear and shame of silence about drug use and help people reach out for help.

“I understand that the COVID pandemic has hit everyone and changed everything. It’s perfectly clear, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t do anything about the opioid epidemic.

“More people have died than the COVID epidemic. I hope we can deal with this with the same urgency.”

The outline of the purple chalk torso is expected to be drawn by other MSTH members in the offices of other politicians in Metro Vancouver.

International Overdose Awareness Day was started in 2001 by The Salvation Army Sally J Finn in Melbourne, Australia. Ending overdose, remembering dead people without stigma, and acknowledging the sadness of the remaining family and friends has become the world’s largest annual campaign.

MSTH will also host a live stream Facebook Candlelight Vigil on Tuesday, August 31st at 6:30 pm. The event is a music and memorable night featuring guest speakers Lisara Pointe, BC Coroner, Dr. Jennifer Charlesworth, and BC Representative. Children and young people, and Leslie McBain, co-founder of MSTH.

Elisia Seeber is a reporter on indigenous and civil issues in North Shore News. This report beat is Local Journalism Initiative..