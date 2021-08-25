Monoclonal antibody therapy will be more widely available

Treatment options that help people infected with COVID-19 reduce their risk of getting sick are becoming more widely available throughout Garland County as efforts continue to reduce the effects of the virus.

Monoclonal antibody therapy is available for people who test positive for COVID-19 and have symptoms within 10 days, and who are at increased risk of developing more serious symptoms. Patients need a doctor or nurse practitioner order to schedule an appointment.

The Hot Springs / Garland County COVID-19 Task Force meeting on Monday night discussed treatment and its role in keeping people safer while reducing the burden on the local hospital system. rice field. Both CHI St. Vincent and the National Park Medical Center, which have been offering monoclonal treatment injections since November 2020, have been providing treatment, but regional pharmacies such as ExpressRx and Village Health Mart East Gate Pharmacy are also currently offering.

Express Rx said in a news release Tuesday that it had given its first injection to a hot spring patient on August 20th.

“The COVID-19 vaccine stimulates an individual’s immune system to produce antibodies to fight the virus,” the release said. “Monclonal antibody injections prevent the virus from being absorbed by the cells of the body. Previously, only medical centers were allowed to offer these treatments. In late July, the FDA issued a pharmacy. Approved to provide them by subcutaneous injection. “

Does the video play? Click here https://www.youtube.com/embed/juIPJKj5X1Q

Dr. Coordinator, a vaccine coordinator and pharmacist in Garland County, said preventing hospitalization was “all these goals.”

“I know at the Task Force conference, and just nationally, this is seen as a complement to the vaccine as it is a new means by which we can prevent the spread of the disease.” He said.

At a meeting, Turner, who works at Village Hell Smart Eastgate Pharmacy, said that administration of monoclonal antibodies was effective in preventing high-risk patients from developing severe COVID that required hospitalization and is currently at high risk. He said it was being administered to the patient. If a patient is exposed to the virus, risk the patient as a precautionary measure.

He said the treatments manufactured by Regeneron Pharmacuticals Inc. help “delay the progression of the disease in those who meet the criteria.” He states that it is currently available to anyone at high risk of contracting COVID-19, or anyone with a poor outcome for COVID-19, such as the elderly, overweight, or diabetics.

According to Turner, anyone who has a positive test and isn’t as ill as going to the hospital “can and should receive this.”

“But as long as it’s within 10 days of the onset of symptoms and the COVID test is positive, it doesn’t matter who qualifies,” he said.

“Regeneron’s Monoclonal Antibody Treatment-Aimed to mimic some of the methods of using convalescent plasma for treatment. Therefore, when someone becomes infected with COVID, convalescent plasma is extracted from the bloodstream and used to extract it. Give it to others.-Basically, it provides an external source of immunity. Regeneron aims to do exactly the same thing, just by using a synthetic version of the antibody.

“This also applies to post-exposure prophylaxis in unvaccinated people,” he said.

“Therefore, if you have not been vaccinated with both vaccines and are infected with COVID, you can use antibody treatment to reduce the chance of developing symptoms. If you are infected with COVID, it cannot be detected by the test, so It may prevent the viral load from becoming high enough, but all of it must occur within 10 days of the onset or exposure of the condition. “

Monoclonal antibody treatment was available at pharmacies in some regions for about a week on Tuesday, Turner said. He said Benton’s Westside pharmacy launched an infusion center last week, seeing 20 to 30 patients a day. This is what he expects from their pharmacy. Eastgate also goes to people’s homes to manage shots.

He said the public reaction has been very positive so far.

“In addition to the healthcare professionals around here who wanted a new place to send their patients, the general public knows that there are new options without having to go to hot springs or Benton. It was very positive to have the option to get it in their home, “he said.

In addition to receiving antibody treatment aimed at delaying early onset to hospitalization, pharmacies are also preparing for COVID booster shots. Turner said getting booster shots faster than actually needed isn’t really beneficial.

“I really want to wait until that eight-month mark to give the booster enough time to actually get a proper immune response from the second dose,” he said. “It’s the same way I didn’t want to take a second dose before the 21st mark because I needed the right amount of time since the first dose.”

Most of the booster shots are expected to begin in October, as most of the second doses began in early February of this year, Turner said.