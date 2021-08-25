Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients spending money on Las Vegas hospitals





New report from HENDERSON (KTNV) — Peterson Center on Healthcare and Kaiser Family Foundation It depicts the sour financial situation of a hospital treating a large number of COVID-19 patients. Most hospitalizations across the country are unvaccinated, and recent surges have cost hospitals more than $ 2 billion in the last two months. “As a provider, we need a refund to be able to provide a care team and equipment to counter this,” said Brian Kleven, CFO of Dignity Health, Nevada. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation study, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients will cost the hospital $ 1.5 billion in July. Other Coronavirus News: FDA Gives Full Approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine “Between vaccination and non-vaccination, we see patients vaccinated in breakthrough cases. They respond faster to treatment and stay shorter, which reduces costs.” Kleven said. At Dignity Health hospitals, more than 80% of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, and treatment of COVID-19 can cost around $ 20,000 per person, costing unvaccinated patients May exceed. “It depends on whether it’s a drug to treat a virus such as remdesivir, and we have additional staff to deal with it,” he said. “There are also additional personal protective equipment needed to treat the population.” It remains to be seen how hospitals plan to recover from these losses. “You would think COVID would only destroy the system,” said Phillandazzo, owner of Nevada Benefits. “It’s like an insurer has to deal with these. [Hurricane] You have to pay Katrina all over the world and all these bills. it’s not. “ Randazzo says the hospital costs as high as COVID and nothing compared to what insurance companies have already covered for years. Next year’s health insurance rate hikes are expected to increase by about 10 percent in most cases. “The really big number is, looking at the CDC, what costs heart disease and stroke cost to the healthcare system. And that’s $ 214 billion a year. Next, look at diabetes. Over $ 200 billion a year, so chronic illness really sacrifices this healthcare system and causes insurers to raise rates. “ And Dignity Health says that if more people are vaccinated, they will prevent most of these long hospital visits and free their beds. “Call for a vaccine that is still effective, even against delta mutants,” Kleven said. “It helps save your life and your loved ones.”

