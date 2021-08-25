What does it mean for the Pfizer vaccine to be fully FDA approved?Our medical professionals





What does full approval mean to someone who has already been vaccinated? What about those who haven’t been vaccinated yet — can it help reduce hesitation? Does it have any effect on the promotion of vaccines for young children?

To answer these questions, I consulted with CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Linawen. Wen is an emergency physician at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health and a visiting professor of health policy and administration. She is also the author of a new book. “Lifeline: Doctor’s Journey in the Battle for Public Health”

CNN: What does “full approval” mean?How is it different from the vaccine status? was Previous? And does full approval apply only to Pfizer vaccines?

Dr. Liana Wen: Over the last few months, there have been three vaccines approved under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). These are vaccines manufactured by Pfizer / BioNTech, Modana, Johnson & Johnson. Pfizer is the first vaccine to obtain an EUA and the first vaccine to apply for full approval.

Full FDA approval is typically a process that requires at least 6 months of safety data. The EUA was given after two months of safety data because this is a pandemic and a public health emergency. Today, hundreds of millions of people around the world are vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, and there is ample evidence that the vaccine is safe and effective. The final stamp of approval arrived via the FDA on Monday. Pfizer’s vaccine is now fully approved for people over the age of 16. The Moderna vaccine is currently under consideration and will be approved within a few weeks. The Johnson & Johnson request for full approval has not yet been submitted to the FDA. These other two vaccines are still available under the EUA. CNN: What does full approval mean to someone who has already been vaccinated with Covid-19? Wen: Many of us in public health expect full FDA approval to have a significant impact on increasing the number of vaccinations for people who have not yet been vaccinated.Really has no effect I have already been vaccinated. CNN: Do you think you can finally convince yourself to get vaccinated? Wen: Probably yes. Several polls, including those from the Kaiser Family Foundation, Probably yes. Several polls, including those from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 3 out of 10 The main reason for not vaccination is the lack of full approval. Some of these individuals may now overcome their hesitation, but I think far fewer will line up to be vaccinated soon after full approval. I think a much greater impetus comes from the obligation of vaccines. Many companies and universities already require vaccines, but many others are waiting for full approval to take this step. You may not have been vaccinated yourself, but many do so as needed. CNN: Is there any real medical reason why someone should choose not to be vaccinated at this point? Wen: It would be very rare for someone to have a medical reason that they could never do Receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Individuals can have a severe allergic reaction to one of the components of the vaccine, but then perhaps another vaccine. People with autoimmune diseases may be worried about the immune response, but if other vaccines are available, they should be available under the close supervision of a doctor. Some people are concerned about the effects of the vaccine on pregnancy and childbirth, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention When American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology Vaccines are recommended not only for pregnant women, but also for women who are about to become pregnant. Also, some people, including those with cancer or HIV, do not respond to the vaccine because they may not have a sufficient immune response.These are the people who may need 3 vaccinations You need to stay away from the mask to protect yourself after vaccination, but there is no reason why you shouldn’t be vaccinated in the first place. CNN: Why was the vaccine not fully approved for children aged 12 to 15 years? Do parents need to vaccinate children in this age group, even if they are not yet fully approved? Wen: The first Pfizer study was done over the age of 16. These are the data submitted for full approval. The vaccine is licensed under the EUA for children aged 12 to 15 years. Vaccines of this age group did not have enough time to be fully approved. That said, the EUA is sufficient to demonstrate that the vaccine is safe and effective in the adolescent age group of 12 to 15 years. It is very important to protect as many children as possible to be vaccinated, especially as children return to school and the number of cases of Covid-19 is increasing nationwide. It is highly recommended that children over the age of 12 be vaccinated now. CNN: Will full FDA approval speed up vaccine development for children under the age of 12? Wen: No. These studies are still underway. Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday night that a vaccine for infants could be available in 2021, but the results of these studies have not yet been presented to the FDA. .. CNN: Some parents are wondering if they should ask their doctor to vaccinate their 10 or 11 year old child. Is this possible? Wen: Technically, full approval of a vaccine means that it can be prescribed off-label like any other drug or treatment. That is, doctors can use clinical judgment to prescribe vaccines to patients.However, especially the acting FDA Commissioner Technically, full approval of a vaccine means that it can be prescribed off-label like any other drug or treatment. That is, doctors can use clinical judgment to prescribe vaccines to patients.However, especially the acting FDA Commissioner Warning for off label use Citing the need for more research, including testing of various doses still underway, for vaccines to younger children. There are other ways To protect young children in the meantime. Indoor masking remains essential, and vaccination of all adults around the child is also of utmost importance. This brings us back to the heart of this week’s FDA announcement. There really shouldn’t be a reason to wait — now is the time to get vaccinated for those who haven’t been vaccinated yet.

