TLC Pharmacy Offers Third Vaccination – Progress Times

Two days after the US Food and Drug Administration approved an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the mission’s TLC pharmacy began a third dose to those in need.

On August 12, the FDA amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer and Modana vaccines for people with immunodeficiency or certain pre-existing conditions. After spending four hours examining the safety and efficacy of additional doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Immunization Implementation Advisory Board gave a third shot to those who did not receive adequate protection from the first vaccination. Voted in favor of providing. This update addresses the latest wave of COVID-19 cases in the United States with a more contagious delta variant. According to the CDC, this variant now accounts for more than 98.8 percent of US cases.

Beto Vela, a TLC pharmacist and councilor, described the process of receiving boosters during the day of vaccination.

“I have a form provided by the CDC that I need to fill out. I have questions such as” Are you currently infected with COVID “,” Are you being treated with antibody therapy “,” Is it immunodeficient? ” If the immune system is not very good, immunodeficiency occurs. That’s the one we need to help, “Vera said. “There are standards that the CDC has given us, and we strive to monitor carefully and take care of everyone.”

According to the CDC, the following people should consider a third vaccination:

● Recipient of organ or stem cell transplantation

● Advanced or untreated HIV-infected persons

● People who are currently being treated for cancer

● People taking drugs that weaken the immune system

Individuals wishing to receive a third dose do not need to prove their current medical condition to receive additional shots. However, US Department of Health and Human Services officials said they were ready to provide booster shots to people without immunodeficiency as early as September 20th. The third dose is started in the same order as the first dose. With the first vaccinated people.

“The more news they get, the more details they give us, so at this point we’re trying to make sure everyone has antibodies,” Bella said. Stated. “As many older people have noticed that they don’t have antibodies, it’s time for boosters because there is no coverage if they don’t have antibodies.”

Vera said she saw an increase in the number of people vaccinated in her store over the past few weeks. Mission 1242E. At the location of Business Highway 83, he reported about 20-30 patients a day in July, as opposed to more than 200 patients a day in August. The pharmacist has extended its business hours to meet more customers in one day. Hours of operation Monday to Friday are 9 AM to 10 PM, Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM, and the pharmacy is closed on Sundays.

A mission city council member said the TLC pharmacy has implemented a mobile unit for people who cannot travel to the town.

“If people have enough patients, we go to their homes or their churches to get vaccinated,” he said. “Wherever there are patients in need, we go there.”

TLC Pharmacy offers Pfizer and Modana vaccines. The CDC recommends that you receive the same vaccine on the third dose you received in the first two doses. For immunocompromised people who have been vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson, there is insufficient data to support the vaccination of additional mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccines. US health officials said they were waiting for more data before releasing the information.

According to Bella, the third dose is the same as the first two doses. At TLC, booster shots are done on a first-come, first-served basis. The mission pharmacy staff has five immune devices, and according to Vela, the longest part of the process is filling out a form.

“We just want the public to know that this is as serious as it was when it started 18 months ago. Everyone wants to be vaccinated and have the opportunity to fight this pandemic. I think, “said the pharmacist. “We just want to play our part. That’s the point. We all have to do what we can.”