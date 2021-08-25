Local Health Experts Consider Delta Variant | KAMR





Amarillo, Texas (KAMR / KCIT) —Local health experts have considered the COVID-19 Delta Surge that is currently hitting our country and the high planes of the coronavirus special called coronavirus. Watch: Coronavirus: Not a horror fact, delta surge

Compared to last year, the city reported only 50 new cases between Potter and Randall. There were also 457 active cases and a total of 83 deaths. Currently, there are more than 3,500 active cases, and the death toll between Potter and Randall counties has increased to 813. Dr. Todd Bell, Amarillo Public Health Authority, said this time it wasn’t. There are more pediatric cases this time around. “Last year we found that children rarely became positive. Now we have a case and we are hospitalized, but there is nothing we see this year,” said Dr. Bell. Told. Finally reunited: After being hospitalized for more than 6 months with COVID-19, Amarilo’s man was able to return to his family

Dr. Bell added that when children return to school, it is important to vaccinate them if they are eligible. “The average child in school encounters others 50 times a day. This is compared to the average adult of about 9 people who encounter people a day. Children themselves You need to be vaccinated again not only to protect yourself, but also to protect others, “Dr. Bell said. Dr. Brian Weiss, Chief Medical Officer at Northwest Texas Hospital, said with FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine, this could help hesitate. “I think the fact that the FDA has given Pfizer vaccine approval is proof that we have the data we need to say that they look really safe and incredibly effective. We hope to break the barriers for people to consider. Vaccines, “said Dr. Weiss. Dr. Weiss also warned about the use of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19. “Achieving a Petri dish concentration that has blocked the growth of the virus requires 50 times the usual therapeutic dose of ivermectin in people, which is a toxic dose of the drug,” Dr. Weiss added. Earlier this month, the city reached a COVID-19 status level Status level orange to status level red. Next: Local health authorities talk about the importance of quarantine

Dr. Weiss added that the COVID-19 vaccine is less responsive to delta mutants, but he said it is still effective against the virus.

